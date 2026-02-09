How Valuable Has Ugonna Onyenso Been To The Success Of The Virginia Cavaliers?



Ugonna Onyenso has been a bright spot and a valuable member of the bench for the Virginia Cavaliers. He was a big-time pick-up for Ryan Odom and his staff from the transfer portal. Onyenso came over from Kansas State.

It’s been the best move of his career as Onyenso is averaging a career-high in points, steals, defensive rebounds, three-point percentage, and field goals. Onyenso is averaging 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a half assist on 56% shooting from the field. He is flourishing in the Ryan Odom system, and his impact can’t be measured off the bench. With some of the recent struggles of Johann Grünloh, Onyenso has picked up the slack and gained valuable minutes for the Hoos and has helped in turning the tide.

He currently ranks No.12 with 2.52 blocks per game. Onyenso ranks No.13 with 58 total blocks this season. He has recorded a block in all but two games in 2026. Onyenso has recorded at least two blocks in the past four outings

Onyenso was valuable in helping the Cavaliers lock down defensively on Saturday against Syracuse. He finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals. His effort and hustle to rotate and cause havoc have made him a valuable piece to this team and roster. Head coach Ryan Odom talked about his play in his presser.

“It's huge. I mean, it's a big reason why our two-point field goal percentage defense is one of the better ones in the country. And you know he's a big part of that. the length that he has, the timing that he has in and around the rim. I would include you know Johann in that as well. We have two guys that are, you know, excellent, you know, in that regard,” said Odom.

The matchups will continue to intensify for the Cavaliers with major matchups still on the schedule in Miami, NC State, and Dike in late February. All are likely tournament-bound teams and will be good tests to see where they measure up. Onyenso will be valuable in slowing down some of the drive to the rim and the big man in the paint. He has been up for the challenge and provided a spark off the bench that gives the Yellow Jackets an extra veteran player who can play at a high level. Coach Odom and the Cavaliers have to be happy they have him and the level he is playing at.



