No.18 Virginia vs Syracuse Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

15:50- Syracuse leads UVA 8-7. Sam Lewis has picked up two early fouls for Virginia and the Cavaliers are 2-8 to start the game.

Here are the starters for UVA:

G-Malik Thomas

G-Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Pregame

Since their loss to North Carolina, Virginia has won three straight games and they will look to make it a fourth today when they face Syracuse. The Cavaliers scored unimpressive wins over Notre Dame and Boston College to start the streak, but they were much better in the win over Pittsburgh earlier this week.

UVA is 14-7 all-time against Syracuse, including a 12-3 mark in ACC regular-season action, in the series that dates to 1983-84. Syracuse ended Virginia’s six-game winning streak in the series with last season’s 84-70 win in the regular-season finale. UVA has a three-game home win streak in the series and is 6-2 against the Orange at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA had held Syracuse to 69 or fewer points in 16 of the last 17 meetings between the teams.

Will UVA defeat the Orange today? Stay tuned right here for the latest updates, stats, and more from Charlottesville!

