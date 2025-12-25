How Will Virginia Replace Jacari White Who Will Be Out For A While After Wrist Injury?

Virginia was without one of their best shooters on Monday against American University after Jacari White was declared out with a wrist injury.

In a press conference after the game, head coach Ryan Odom talked about the status of White.

"So, he has to have surgery tomorrow, a wrist injury, unfortunate play. It happened on the dunk. He kept playing through the injury and then, you know, we learned shortly after, he looked at me and was like, I got to come out, you know, with however many minutes left, took him out, and then after the game, they x-rayed and saw the unfortunate news there. But it's his off hand and so that's the best news that we could get in a situation like this and, you know, the strength of this team is the depth that we have and you saw it tonight with Elijah getting in there and playing, and we have options, you know, no different than we did when Devin was out to start the year and so, you know, we're confident overall in this group and we're confident in Jacari, you know, getting back. He's going to have surgery tomorrow and then be able to still see his family for Christmas and come back and be with us."

How will they replace him?

Nov 28, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Queens University of Charlotte Royals guard Isaiah Henry (3) reaches for the ball as Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

We saw on Monday that Thijs De Ridder came up big for the Cavaliers and posted a career-high 27 points in a victory. You will need more contributors than De Ridder when it comes to making up for the marksman White. A solution is giving Elijah Gertrude and Chance Mallory more minutes. Mallory is the third-leading scorer on the team with 11.1 points per game. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. The true freshman is having a stellar season and playing at a high level for the Cavaliers.

Gertrude is a young player for the Hoos and has primarily played a reserved role. On Monday, he hit a season-high 11 points in 16 minutes on a perfect 4-4 shooting. This is a player Coach Odom may lean on for minutes to help with White being out. Virginia has had one of the best units in the country off the bench this season. It is never easy to replace a marksman like White, so it will be a collective effort, but Coach Odom has a few players he can lean on.

