Four-Star Recruit Isaac Traudt Commits to Virginia

The next great UVA men’s basketball recruiting class is on its way to Charlottesville.

Four-star recruit Isaac Traudt announced his commitment to play for the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday morning in a post on social media.

Traudt, a 6’10” power forward from Nebraska, is ranked No. 55 nationally in the class of 2022 and is the ninth-ranked power forward in the country according to 247Sports.

“They made it clear to me that they think I have a tremendous opportunity for me there to better myself as a player, student, and as a person with their culture,” Traudt said following his official visit to Virginia on June 13. “They think I fit in great with everything there and that me and Isaac McKneely could help them potentially get back to the national championship.”

Isaac McKneely (left), who committed to Virginia in January, had been campaigning for Isaac Traudt (right) to join him at UVA.

Traudt picked Virginia over a host of high-profile programs including North Carolina, Michigan State, Nebraska, Creighton, and Gonzaga. Virginia now has a trio of four-star recruits in the class of 2022, as Traudt joins Leon Bond and Isaac McKneely. Tony Bennett’s group of 2022 commits is now one of the top five recruiting classes in the country.

Bond, a 6’5'' small forward from Milwaukee, is ranked No. 90 overall in the country. Isaac McKneely, ranked 61st nationally in the class of 2022, has been campaigning hard for Traudt to commit to UVA and complete the duo that has already been dubbed “Isaac Squared.”

“Virginia, they had me visit with Isaac McNeely, he's already committed there,” Traudt said. “We kind of hit it off there and I really like coach Bennett and his staff. Really, really good style of play. Obviously, won a national championship a couple of years ago so it's intriguing there.”

While we are still over a year from seeing Traudt, McKneely, and Bond suit up in the orange and blue, it’s certainly not too early to be excited for what could be in store for the UVA basketball careers of this talented 2022 recruiting class.