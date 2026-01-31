Key Takeaways From the Virginia Cavaliers Victory Over Boston College

The Virginia Cavaliers played the Boston College Eagles this afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Although the Cavaliers ultimately clinched a 73-66 victory, there were several hiccups encountered along the way. Needless to say, it was another grueling contest for UVA.

The outcome of this matchup presented several key takeaways, some of which are clear indicators of Virginia's weaknesses. However, UVA was also able to display some of its most valuable strengths. Let's take a look at how things unfolded on the court today.

Sluggish Start for UVA

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This has been a fairly consistent theme throughout Virginia's 2025-26 campaign—slow start, close finish. The Cavaliers weren't able to claim the lead until the second half, when the score reached 40-38 with 15:30 on the clock after Sam Lewis posted a 9-foot jumper. From then on, UVA generally maintained a lead, with the Eagles occasionally pushing ahead.

Virginia has made a habit out of playing down to crunch time, just barely edging out their opponents in the final moments. This pattern is risky, leaving little room for error.

Foul Trouble Continues

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have had persistent struggles with fouling this season. They currently average 19.4 fouls per game, the most of any ACC team this year. The Florida State Seminoles are a close second at 19.3, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tally 19.2 per game.

As mentioned, this has been a consistent issue for the Cavaliers, and it doesn't look like they've seen substantial improvements in this area. Finding the line between assertive play and aggressive foul-worthy play is fine—this hasn't been a strong suit for UVA.

Jacari White Slowly Makes Comeback

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Since returning after being sidelined due to injury, senior guard Jacari White has slowly started to get back into the groove of things. This afternoon, he logged his first triple in three games, and he was a contributing factor in Virginia gaining momentum today. By the end of the matchup, he had posted eight points, two rebounds and one steal, shooting 60.0% from the floor.

Malik Thomas Shines in the Paint

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

So far this year, 6'5" senior Malik Thomas is averaging 12.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. While playing the Eagles today, he recorded 14 points, but he also posted two turnovers and and two personal fouls. Of note, he does appear to be growing more confident in the paint, which of course, plays out in Virginia's favor.

