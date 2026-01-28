Updated NET and KenPom Rankings For Virginia After Their Win Over Notre Dame

The Virginia Cavaliers have been on a roller coaster the past couple of days. On Jan. 24, they faced an 85-80 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, forcing their winning streak to come to an abrupt halt. Fortunately, the Cavaliers didn't stay down for long and bounced back just in time for their matchup against Notre Dame last night. With some adjustments on the court, UVA clinched the victory.

"We had to switch the lineups, you know, quite honestly, we had to play the smaller lineups, which we hadn't played, so that we could switch a little bit more and try to keep bodies in front of them and pressure a little bit better and that required us to take, you know, Johann got two fouls anyway in the first half and so we kind of shuttled him in and out so it was a disjointed game for him," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference. "I thought Ugo played well in his minutes, and so we were trying to match him, you know, with Towt, whenever Towt was in the game, to give him some minutes there. But, you know, ultimately we had to play the smaller lineup to give ourselves a chance."

After a long and grueling double-overtime battle, the Cavaliers came out on top 100-97, bringing their overall record to 17-3 and 6-2 in conference play. Their season thus far has been incredibly successful, making them strong contenders in their conference. Now starting to get back on track after losing to the Tar Heels over the weekend and edging out the Fighting Irish last night, let's take a look at where Virginia landed in the latest KenPom and NET rankings.

Where Is UVA Ranked This Week?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The latest KenPom and NET rankings include games played through Jan. 27. As listed in thKenPom rankings, Virginia is now ranked at No. 16, just above Texas Tech at No. 17 but just below BYU at No. 15. UVA is also ranked No. 16 in the updated NET rankings.

The Cavaliers have another matchup on the horizon on Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass., when they face Boston College. This is another opportunity for UVA to climb further up the rankings and extend its overall record to 17-3. For reference, the Eagles are riding 9-11 overall and 2-5 in the ACC. Will Virginia be able to ignite another steady winning streak?

