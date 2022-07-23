Kyle Guy Signs With Club Joventut Badalona in Spain

Former UVA basketball star Kyle Guy will play in Spain next season. Courtesy of Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Virginia basketball star sharpshooter Kyle Guy will play his next season of professional basketball in Spain. Guy signed a one-year contract with Club Joventut Badalona to play in the Liga ACB and the EuroCup in the 2022-2023 season.

The former Final Four Most Outstanding Player appeared in 53 games in the NBA over the last three seasons, including 19 games for the Miami Heat last season. After signing a 10-day contract with the Heat through the NBA's hardship exception, Guy impressed shooting the ball and earned a two-way deal with the team. He averaged 3.9 points per game and shot 35.05% from three in 19 appearances, but his playing time declined as the roster became healthy again and Miami waived him in March. In 12 games playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G League, Guy averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

Now, Guy will continue his professional career playing in two of the most high-profile European basketball leagues next year.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Fast-Rising Guard Elijah Gertrude Visiting Virginia Basketball Next Week

Virginia Basketball Recruiting: The Search for UVA's Next Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Still in the Mix for Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser

UVA Football: Tony Elliott Makes Debut at ACC Football Kickoff

Virginia Football: Thompson and Wicks Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Rachel Clark | UVA Women's Lacrosse

Four Cavaliers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft