Kyle Guy Signs With Club Joventut Badalona in Spain
Former Virginia basketball star sharpshooter Kyle Guy will play his next season of professional basketball in Spain. Guy signed a one-year contract with Club Joventut Badalona to play in the Liga ACB and the EuroCup in the 2022-2023 season.
The former Final Four Most Outstanding Player appeared in 53 games in the NBA over the last three seasons, including 19 games for the Miami Heat last season. After signing a 10-day contract with the Heat through the NBA's hardship exception, Guy impressed shooting the ball and earned a two-way deal with the team. He averaged 3.9 points per game and shot 35.05% from three in 19 appearances, but his playing time declined as the roster became healthy again and Miami waived him in March. In 12 games playing for the Cleveland Charge in the G League, Guy averaged 20.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
Now, Guy will continue his professional career playing in two of the most high-profile European basketball leagues next year.
