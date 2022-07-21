Skip to main content

Virginia Football: Thompson and Wicks Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Two UVA receivers were recognized as some of the best in the country heading into the 2022 season
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Virginia wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were recognized as two of the best receivers in the country heading into the 2022 season.

Two more Cavaliers were named to the preseason watch list for one of college football's annual awards on Thursday. Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were included on the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, presented to the most outstanding receiver in college football. 

Just 43 players were named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award and Virginia was one of only three schools (Penn State and Texas) with multiple players on the list. 

A Second-Team All-ACC selection in 2021, Keytaon Thompson caught 78 passes, the most of any UVA receiver, for 990 yards and a touchdown. The "football player" also rushed 39 times for 247 yards and four more scores. 

READ MORE: Virginia Football: Armstrong and Wicks Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

Dontayvion Wicks earned a First-Team All-ACC selection in 2021 after recording 57 receptions for a single-season UVA program record 1,203 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns. Along with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, Wicks was also included on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented to the most outstanding player in college football. 

The 2022 Biletnikoff Award trophy will be presented at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration in Tallahassee on March 4th, 2023. See the full 2022 Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list here.

Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks were part of one of the most explosive receiving cores in the country last season and they will look to do so again in 2022. 

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Rachel Clark | UVA Women's Lacrosse

Four Cavaliers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Brennan Armstrong Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

Chris Newell Selected by LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

Virginia Basketball to Face Baylor in Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

Nate Savino and Brandon Neeck Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Virginia Basketball Announces 2022-2023 Non-Conference Schedule

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Rachel Clark, Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Rachel Clark | UVA Women's Lacrosse

By Matt Newton31 minutes ago
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at the Westin Hotel in Charlotte.
Football

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Comments on Conference Realignment

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Nate Savino, Brandon Neeck, Chris Newell, Matt Wyatt - Virginia Cavaliers baseball players selected in the 2022 MLB Draft
Baseball

Four Cavaliers Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Matt Newton23 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) looks to pass against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Football

Brennan Armstrong Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

By Matt NewtonJul 20, 2022 2:21 AM EDT
Virginia baseball center fielder Chris Newell was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB Draft.
Baseball

Chris Newell Selected by LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

By Matt NewtonJul 19, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Virginia Cavaliers vs. Baylor Bears, Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Basketball

Virginia Basketball to Face Baylor in Roman Main Event in Las Vegas

By Matt NewtonJul 19, 2022 3:04 PM EDT
Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) holds up the MVP trophy after the game Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10.
Football

Every ACC Football Team's Best Player in 2022

By Matt NewtonJul 19, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
Brandon Neeck and Nate Savino, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

Nate Savino and Brandon Neeck Selected in 2022 MLB Draft

By Matt NewtonJul 18, 2022 7:00 PM EDT