Virginia Basketball Still in the Mix for Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser

Four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA) is reportedly down to five schools and Virginia is still in the mix.

On June 5th, four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA) cut his list to nine schools and Virginia made the cut. That news came just a couple of days after Kaiser took an official visit to UVA and the Cavaliers were considered to be one of the favorites to land Kaiser's commitment along with apparent frontrunner Maryland. At the time, Kaiser said he planned to commit by the end of June.

Then, Kaiser's recruitment skyrocketed following some strong performances on the summer basketball circuit. The 6'6", 200-pound wing from Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA) now holds offers from nearly 40 programs. 247Sports rates Kaiser as the No. 2-ranked player in Virginia, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 75 overall player in the class of 2023. With additional offers flowing in, Kaiser extended his recruiting timetable to reevaluate his options.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

Through the whole process, Tony Bennett and company kept in contact with Kaiser and the UVA coaching staff watched him play multiple times during the first live evaluation period in early July. Now, Kaiser is reportedly down to five schools that are still strongly pursuing him and Virginia is one of them.

"Maryland, UCLA, Indiana, Virginia and Miami - those are the top five probably," Kaiser told 247Sports' Travis Branham this week.

Kaiser has a lot of respect for Tony Bennett and what he has accomplished with the UVA men's basketball program. "Coach Bennett is a great guy. He's a winner, a two-time National Coach of the Year, he's a champion. If he's offering you then you have to respect it and look into it a little bit because he doesn't offer many kids."

With plans to take two official visits to Indiana and UCLA this summer, Kaiser has yet to announce an exact commitment date, but he intends to make his college decision before the school year begins.

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed Idaho's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

