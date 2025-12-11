Latest Bracketology Sees Virginia Continue to Climb Into Higher Seeding

The Virginia Cavaliers' men's basketball team has been shining on the court so far this season, despite a few key factors going against them. With an overall record of 9-1, they have become a daunting opponent to take on. Their only loss to date took place against Butler (80-73) on Nov. 23, but they didn't stay down for long. Since that matchup, they have defeated Queens NC (94-69), Texas (88-69), Dayton (86-73) and MD Eastern (84-60).

There is still ample time for things to take a turn in any direction, but as long as the Cavaliers continue to drive up their momentum, they could find themselves in a solid postseason position. Now that UVA has secured yet another victory, extending its record even further, how does ESPN's bracketology look this week?

Updated Bracketology

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Mark Thomas (1) drives the ball against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

According to Joe Lunardi of ESPN, Virginia is projected to be a No. 6 seed facing No. 11 Yale, while Michigan sits atop the bracket as the overall seed. Lunardi stated that Butler will likely be the first time out, and UCF will be the last team in.

This is Ryan Odom's first year leading the Cavaliers, and to add to the peculiar situation, much of his roster is fairly new to Virginia, as well. However, he is starting to get a firm sense of who his players are on and off the court. As Odom stated during his latest postgame press conference:

"Yeah, I think we're getting there. Certainly, you know, we have to actually see them in some high-pressure situations, too. And I think we had last week, you know, more the Dayton game, you know, than necessarily the Texas game. You begin to get a feel for, you know, who can rise up at key times and, you know, we haven't been in that tight of a game, you know, at this point. So, I think you learn from every opportunity that we get out on the court, but I think guys have a good feel of, you know, who's really good at what and where we need them to be."

Depending on how UVA's upcoming matchup against Maryland on Dec. 20 goes, the bracketology will likely see some movement in weeks to come. It's still rather early to definitively say how things will play out, but it never hurts to look ahead and map out the possibilities for once March rolls around.

