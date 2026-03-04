Stock Report For Virginia After Their Win Over Wake Forest: Who is trending up?

Virginia is officially the No.2 seed in the ACC tournament with one final game coming up against rival Virginia Tech. The Hoos were able to withstand a late push and come out on top. Let’s take a look at some players whose stock rose after adding a victory on Tuesday night.

Johann Grunloh

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grunloh (17) moves the ball to the basket against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Grünloh has been playing some of his best basketball as of late and has been a major presence on the defensive end for the Cavaliers. On Tuesday night, he recorded three blocks and had a stop rate of 57.9, the third-highest on the team. Grünloh was also extremely efficient offensively and went 4-5 from the field and scored 12 points. He produced the second-highest offensive rating on the team with a 120.1. You can make the argument that he should be used more on the offensive side of the ball with how well he is playing. On Tuesday night, Grünloh had the second-lowest usage rate at 8.9%. He has been dominant lately and definitely deserves more touches. He also added nine rebounds to finish with a near double-double.

"I mean, Johann's playing better. He's playing really well right now and made a huge play there for sure,” said head coach Ryan Odom.

Thijs De Ridder

Mar 3, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) drives to the basket past Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It was another strong effort for Thijs De Ridder, who finished with 16 points on 4-10 shooting. 10 of those points came in the first half as he was the go-to guy for the Hoos. One of the main things he was doing was driving to the cup and not settling. That allowed him to make a living at the free throw line, where he finished 6-8 from the charity stripe. A lot of his free throws helped settle the Cavaliers, with Wake Forest continuing to apply the pressure. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out three assists, and added a steal and a block. De Ridder is the Hoos' best player, and he continues to be consistent and play at a high level. It is paying dividends, and he was one of the key reasons why the Cavaliers locked up the No.2 seed in the ACC tourney.

Ugonna Onyenso

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) shoots the ball while Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Onyenso has been such a presence off the bench for the Cavaliers this season with how he is defending the rim and not allowing opponents to make a living in the paint. On Tuesday, he recorded three blocks and finished with the best stop% on the team at 96.2%. On offense, he added two points but did his damage on the glass, grabbing four offensive rebounds. He finished with seven total rebounds for the game. Onyenso also added two assists to his stat line. He did a little bit of everything for the Cavaliers and continues to be one of their better defenders this season. With March Madness not too far off, the Hoos will need Onyenso to continue to be a force on defense and a reliable player at that end of the floor.

