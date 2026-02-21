Live Score Updates for No. 14 Virginia vs. Miami

Pregame:

Here are the starters for Virginia:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

After blowing out Georgia Tech on the road earlier this week, No. 14 Virginia looks to extend its winning streak to eight today when they host Miami. The Hurricanes come in at 21-5 and are in third place in the ACC Standings.

UVA will dedicate the John Paul Jones Arena court to Tony Bennett in a pregame ceremony. The four-time ACC Coach of the Year guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances in 15 seasons. The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive games and are 12-1 at JPJ this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 16 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). The Cavaliers are averaging 81.9 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 16th in the NET rankings and 19th in the kenpom. com rankings.

