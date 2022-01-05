Live Updates: Virginia Basketball at Clemson

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Virginia 30, Clemson 23 | 5:39 1H

Gardner converts the free throw to finish the three-point play before checking out of the game with 13 points. Francisco Caffaro backs down his defender and scores in the paint with a right hook. Armaan Franklin springs free for an open three-pointer in the corner and he drains it. Virginia is now on a 10-0 run and Clemson has not scored in nearly four minutes.

Virginia 24, Clemson 23 | 7:47 1H

Hunter Tyson snatches an offensive rebound and hits an easy fadeaway over Taine Murray from close range. Alex Hemenway pump-fakes, then drains a three-pointer and Clemson retakes the lead. Kihei Clark blows by his defender and scores an easy layup. Jayden Gardner spins on Ian Schieffelin and lays it in with a foul. Gardner leads all scorers with 12 points.

Virginia 20, Clemson 18 | 10:44 1H

Hunter Tyson makes a heavily contested jumper from the free throw line out of the timeout. Armaan Franklin is fouled under the basket and makes both free throws, but PJ Hall makes a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the right wing to give Clemson the lead. Jayden Gardner hits a turnaround fadeaway jumper and Nick Honor responds with a three-pointer. Clemson is flexing its ACC-leading three-point shooting prowess early on. Beekman drives to the basket and finishes the layup, then gets a steal on Clemson's next possession and finishes with a dunk on the other end. Kihei Clark cuts to the basket and gets the ball before dumping it off to a wide open Jayden Gardner for a mid-range jumper. David Collins stops the 6-0 UVA run with a basket on the inside of the Virginia defense. Off of a UVA turnover, Clemson gets out in transition and Hunter Tyson gets an open layup to tie the game at 18-18. Jayden Gardner scores again on another mid-range jumper and the East Carolina transfer has 10 points tonight, which is already more than he had the last time these two teams met less than two weeks ago.

Virginia 8, Clemson 6 | 15:27 1H

David Collins makes an acrobatic up-and-under layup to get the scoring started for Clemson. After Jayden Gardner splashed a mid-range jump shot to get UVA on the board, Al-Amir Dawes cuts backdoor for an easy layup off of a pass from Nick Honor. Armaan Franklin makes a pair of free throws and Reece Beekman makes a layup to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game. PJ Hall responds with a jumper from the baseline to tie things up. Beekman draws a double-team before dropping off a pass to Jayden Gardner for a layup. Kadin Shedrick picks up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game.