Virginia Cavaliers vs. NC State Wolfpack Men's Basketball [Score Updates and Live Analysis]

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) vs. NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Virginia 35, NC State 53 | 15:48 2H

Casey Morsell draws Francisco Caffaro out to the top of the key, then drives on Caffaro and scores the layup on the first possession of the second half. Reece Beekman sinks an open three-pointer from the top of the key. Kihei Clark has his three-pointer blocked, which leads to a Casey Morsell transition three from the left wing. A UVA turnover leads to another NC State fast break and Smith finishes the lefty layup in transition. Armaan Franklin airballs a jumper and Seabron takes it the other way before getting fouled by Caffaro and making both free throws to extend the NC State lead to 17 points. Jayden Gardner turns it over and Seabron earns two more free throws on the fast break, making one of two.

Virginia vs. NC State halftime stats

Halftime. Virginia 32, NC State 43

Smith feeds a sweet bounce pass to Dowuona off the pick and roll for a two-hand jam. Smith then drains a three-pointer from the right wing and the Wolfpack are on a 19-3 run. Caffaro grabs an offensive board and is fouled, but he misses both free throws. Hellems gets free on the right wing and makes his fourth three of the game and NC State's eighth three of the first half. Reece Beekman disrupts an NC State fast break and comes up with the steal. Then, Jayden Gardner turns a broken play and a near turnover into a three-point opportunity, as he gathers the ball and lays it in with a foul. With Reece Beekman draped all over him, Jericole Hellems drains an impossible three-pointer as time expires in the first half. Hellems had five threes and 15 points and Smith had 16 points and four threes for NC State, who closes the half on a 25-6 run and hangs 43 on Virginia in the first half.

Virginia 29, NC State 32 | 3:55 1H

Some nice ball movement for Virginia leads to a wide open corner three for Armaan Franklin, who makes his third three of the game off of the feed from Kihei Clark. Jericole Hellems puts up a late three-pointer from the corner over Francisco Caffaro and it touches all twine as the shot clock expired. Hellems has three triples for the Wolfpack.

Virginia 26, NC State 29 | 5:56 1H

Breon Pass drives to the basket and finishes a with tough layup. Virginia transfer Casey Morsell comes up with a steal and meets Armaan Franklin at the rim and finishes the transition layup. After another empty possession for Virginia, Jericole Hellems drains a three-pointer from the right wing to give the Wolfpack the lead. Another UVA turnover leads to a layup for Seabron. It's an 11-0 run for NC State, who has taken a 29-26 lead. Timeout Tony Bennett.

Virginia 26, NC State 20 | 7:44 1H

Kadin Shedrick misses a jump hook, but he grabs his own miss and puts it back in. Ebenezer Dowuona misses a hook, gets the rebound, has his next attempt blocked by Shedrick, but grabs the ball again and then makes the hook shot on his third attempt. Shedrick is then whistled for an offensive foul on Virginia's next possession.

Virginia 24, NC State 18 | 9:29 1H

Terquavion Smith steps back and drains a deep three to end the Virginia run. Armaan Franklin responds with a wide open three-pointer for UVA. Kadin Shedrick checks into the game and gets great positioning down low before delivering a jump hook for a bucket. Terquavion Smith responds with another basket for NC State. Jayden Gardner hits another mid-range jumper for Virginia, but Terquavion Smith matches him with another three-pointer. Both teams have struggled shooting the ball this season, but that has not been the case so far today, as the Cavaliers and Wolfpack are holding a shooting spree right now. Terquavion Smith sinks his third three-pointer of the game (he has 13 points already) and Kihei Clark gets open for a corner three on the other end. The threes just keep coming, as Jericole Hellems makes a three for the Wolfpack. Armaan Franklin misses a three-pointer, but UVA gets the offensive rebound and then Franklin takes another crack at it and gets his second three-pointer of the game to fall. UVA and NC State are shooting a combined 8/12 from three-point range so far.

Virginia 8, NC State 4 | 14:48 1H

Francisco Caffaro taps back an offensive rebound to Reece Beekman, who drives to the basket and gets a tough floater to fall for the first basket of the game. Terquavion Smith scores a layup to get NC State on the board. Kihei Clark turns it over and that leads to an easy fast break dunk for Dereon Seabron. Reece Beekman comes up with a steal and outlets to Jayden Gardner for a transition layup. After an NC State turnover, Gardner springs free to the baseline after setting a screen and knocks down the jumper. Gardner faces up on Seabron and sinks another baseline jumper. Gardner is on a personal 6-0 run and has Virginia up 8-4 at the first media timeout.