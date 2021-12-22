Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Clemson

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick



Clemson

Al-Amir Dawes

Nick Honor

David Collins

Hunter Tyson

PJ Hall

First Half

Jayden Gardner backs down David Collins in the paint and knocks down the fadeaway jumper on the first possession of the game. Hunter Tyson responds with a three-pointer on the other end for Clemson. Nick Honor drains a three from the right wing, but Reece Beekman hits a three of his own off a pass from Kihei Clark. Three possessions, three threes for Clemson as Hunter Tyson makes his second triple. Virginia forces a Clemson shot-clock violation and the Hoos get their first stop of the game. Armaan Franklin gets loose for a free throw-line jumper and swishes it. Jayden Gardner drains a catch-and-shoot three from the right corner to give the Cavaliers the lead. Kadin Shedrick pins Nick Honor's layup attempt off the glass.

Clemson 9, Virginia 10 | 14:44 1H

PJ Hall works hard against Kadin Shedrick in the post and gets a contested hook shot to fall. Hunter Tyson pump fakes a three, letting Kadin Shedrick fly past him, before stepping into a wide open mid-range jump shot. Reece Beekman drives left before pulling up for a mid-range jumper and sinking it. Kadin Shedrick picks up his first foul eight minutes in and is replaced by Francisco Caffaro, who quickly picks up his first foul going for an offensive rebound. Ian Schieffelin makes a floater from the baseline for Clemson. Reece Beekman makes a very impressive off-balance three-pointer from well-beyond the three-point line as the shot clock was about to expire and ties the game. Beekman with an early eight points for Virginia.

Clemson 15, Virginia 15 | 10:31 1H

Naz Bohannon drives on Igor Milicic Jr., who just checked into the game, draws a double a team, and passes off to Schieffelin, who makes the floater to give Clemson the lead. Reece Beekman is fouled and makes both free throws to tie the game and give him 10 points in the first half. Al-Amir Dawes makes a three from the left wing off the dribble. Jayden Gardner makes two free throws. Naz Bohannon banks in a tough jumper at the very end of the shot clock and Kihei Clark is whistled for a player control foul on the other end.

Clemson 22, Virginia 19 | 7:35 1H

Naz Bohannon muscles his way inside and gets a layup to go over Milicic Jr. Reece Beekman loses his defender with a crossover above the three-point line and slashes to the basket for an easy layup. Bohannon drives the baseline, spins on Milicic Jr. and makes a jumper as the shot clock expires. PJ Hall spins into a fadeaway jump shot and knocks it down from the right elbow over Shedrick. Caffaro loses PJ Hall, who drains a catch-and-shoot three and Clemson is on a 7-0 run. Hunter Tyson takes a dive after colliding with Jayden Gardner and Gardner is whistled for the offensive foul. The Tigers have opened up their largest lead of the game at 10 points. A very important stretch of 3:40 coming up for UVA here to close the first half.

Clemson 31, Virginia 21 | 3:40 1H

Jayden Gardner picks up his second foul and Francisco Caffaro checks back into the game to replace him. Reece Beekman with some crafty dribbling around a ball-screen to get inside and finishes the layup with his inside hand on the left side of the rim. David Collins gets the in-bounds pass in the paint and floats the ball in over Franklin from close range. Franklin responds by cutting to the basket for a layup.

Clemson 33, Virginia 25 | 1:45 1H

PJ Hall catches Francisco Caffaro flat-footed and drives past him easily for a powerful dunk. Caffaro is called for an offensive foul and the ball goes right back to the Tigers. Reece Beekman intercepts a pass and Virginia regains possession and will take the final shot of the half. After a UVA timeout, Igor Milicic Jr. hands the ball off to Armaan Franklin, who curls to the free throw-line and drains a pull-up jumper just before time expired. Virginia goes into the halftime intermission trailing Clemson by eight points.

Halftime. Clemson 35, Virginia 27