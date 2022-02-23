Virginia Cavaliers vs. Duke Blue Devils Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the Duke Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (17-10, 11-6 ACC) men's basketball game on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Duke vs. Virginia halftime stats

Halftime. Duke 30, Virginia 25

Kihei Clark's three-point attempt is blocked by Jeremy Roach. Then, Duke gets the ball inside to Paolo Banchero, who scores plus a foul on Gardner, who is slow to get up as he caught an elbow from Banchero on the way up. Banchero misses the free throw and Kihei Clark drives the ball up the floor quickly but is fouled by Keels. UVA tries to get a lob inside with just one second on the clock but it is intercepted by Griffin and time expires. Despite Kihei Clark's lights-out shooting in the first half, Duke takes a five-point lead into halftime.

Duke 28, Virginia 25 | 0:28 1H

Trevor Keels is fouled by Beekman on a drive to the basket and goes 1/2 from the free throw line. Banchero gets away with a walk before kicking it out to AJ Griffin for a three-pointer to bring Duke back within one. Jeremy Roach drives down the lane and finishes over Kadin Shedrick, capping a 6-0 Duke run to regain the lead. Reece Beekman ends the Duke run by hitting a heavily-contested mid-range jumper over Banchero as the shot clock expired. Mark Williams grabs his own miss and puts it back. Jayden Gardner is fouled in the paint and goes 1/2 from the line to tie the game. Trevor Keels knocks down a three-pointer with Beekman's hand in his face.

Duke 17, Virginia 22 | 4:30 1H

Duke works the ball down low to Mark Williams, who gets the layup to fall plus a foul on Francisco Caffaro. Williams misses the following free throw. Kihei Clark makes his fourth three-pointer of the game to end a Virginia scoring drought of over six minutes. Armaan Franklin contests AJ Griffin's driving layup attempt and then wrestles the rebound away from Griffin, leading to Kihei Clark's fifth three-pointer of the game. Virginia gets another stop and then Kihei Clark drains his SIXTH THREE-POINTER OF THE FIRST HALF. John Paul Jones is in pandemonium. Coach K calls timeout as Clark's personal 9-0 run has the Cavaliers back up by five. Clark has 18 of Virginia's 22 points, all on three-pointers.

Duke 15, Virginia 13 | 8:00 1H

Theo John knocks down Kadin Shedrick who tries to draw the charge, but it is uncalled and John flies in for the two-handed slam dunk. After a few empty possessions for both teams, Jeremy Roach pulls up off the dribble and knocks down a mid-range jumper. UVA has gone 4:37 without scoring a point.

Duke 11, Virginia 13 | 11:56 1H

Paolo Banchero sends a pass down to Theo John under the basket for a layup. Banchero rips down an offensive rebound but Beekman strips it away from him and sends it up the floor to Clark who pulls up for the transition three-pointer and drains it. The Blue Devils respond with a three of their own as Jeremy Roach converts Duke's first triple of the game. Kihei Clark is on fire from three-point range. He just knocked down his third three-pointer and Virginia already has more three-pointers made in this game than in the first meeting in Durham. Paolo Banchero knocks down a contested baseline jumper.

Duke 4, Virginia 7 | 14:47 1H

A great start to the game for Virginia as the UVA defense gets a stop and then the Cavaliers take a rare quick shot as Kihei Clark finds Jayden Gardner for a baseline jumper. Duke misses three-point attempts on its first three possession, but the Blue Devils get on the board as Mark Williams' jump hook falls with a friendly bounce. Armaan Franklin curls off of a screen and hits a floater from just inside the free throw line. Reece Beekman grabs a defensive rebound and pushes the ball quickly up the floor before finding Kihei Clark for a catch-and-shoot three-pointer that sends JPJ into a frenzy. Duke quiets the crowd as Trevor Keels knifes to the basket for a layup.