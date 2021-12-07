Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. JMU

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the JMU Dukes on Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. JMU

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

JMU

Vado Morse

Charles Falden

Takal Molson

Justin Amadi

Julien Wooden

First Half

Jayden Gardner gets a strong offensive board off of an Armaan Franklin miss and lays it in for the first basket of the game. Molson gets a tough layup to go over Shedrick for JMU's first basket almost four minutes into the game. Jayden Gardner responds with a strong move to the basket for a righty layup. Slow and sloppy offensive start for both teams. UVA with three turnovers and JMU with two turnovers through the first five minutes. Jayden Gardner with six rebounds already for Virginia.

Virginia 4, JMU 2 | 14:41 1H

Armaan Franklin knifes through multiple JMU defenders for a layup - a good sign after missing a few perimeter jumpers early. Reece Beekman blocks JMU's last-second three-pointer to force a shot-clock violation and Kihei Clark drains a long two on the other end. Clark drives the baseline before kicking to Jayden Gardner, who sinks the jump shot from the free-throw line. JMU has gone over four minutes without a point.

Virginia 10, JMU 2 | 11:59 1H

Vado Morse drains a pull-up three-pointer to end a near-five minute scoring drought for the Dukes. Morse cuts to the basket through the lane and finishes the layup on the next possession. Gardner travels on the other end for UVA's sixth turnover of the game. Charles Falden makes both free throws after a foul by Francisco Caffaro and JMU is on a 7-0 run. Taine Murray makes one of two free throws and then Falden makes a fadeaway jumper on Murray to tie the game at 11-11. Takal Molson spins on Murray and hits a tough shot off the glass to give JMU the lead. Virginia is 0/7 from three to start the game. Kadin Shedrick takes a charge on Justin Amadi to give the ball back to Virginia, but an 11-1 run by JMU has given the Dukes the lead.

Virginia 11, JMU 13 | 7:53 1H

Terell Strickland gets his shot to fall off the glass and Kadin Shedrick picks up his second foul and exits the game. Alonzo Sule rolls to the basket and finishes to extend JMU's lead to seven points. The Dukes are currently on a 16-1 run. Virginia has not scored in over six minutes and has just one point in the last nine minutes. UVA is 5/17 from the field and 0/9 from three.

Virginia 11, JMU 18 | 3:17 1H

Sule gets Gardner to bite on a pump fake and lays it in with his left hand. Julien Wooden catches the lob from Morse and the JMU lead is up to 11 points. Virginia has gone 12 minutes without a field goal. Justin Amadi rolls open out of the screen and gets an open dunk. Kihei Clark drains a corner three off the feed from Reece Beekman on the final possession of the first half to end the seemingly eternal Virginia scoring drought. Clark ends the JMU run but the damage is done and it is catastrophic. The Dukes put together a 22-1 run as the Cavaliers shot 0 for their first 13 three point attempts before Clark's three to end the half.

Halftime. Virginia 14, JMU 24