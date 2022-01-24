Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals Men's Basketball: Follow Along Live

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (11-8, 5-4 ACC) men's basketball game on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Check out our full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Louisville

Make sure to refresh the page for updates.

Virginia 25, Louisville 8 | 7:16 1H

Out of the Louisville timeout, the Cardinals immediately turn it over as Armaan Franklin steals it and takes it the other way. Franklin was flanked by multiple Cardinals as he streaked down the court and he began to lose the ball, but he managed to pass it back to Kadin Shedrick, who scored the transition layup plus a foul. The perfect start for the Cavaliers continues.

Reece Beekman fouls El Ellis on a drive and Ellis makes one of two at the line to end a scoring drought of over four minutes for Louisville. UVA turns the ball over on back-to-back possessions, then Malik Williams passes to a cutting Jae'Lyn Withers for a backdoor layup. Louisville switches to a 3-2 zone defense.

Virginia doubles Williams in the post and Williams tries to pass out of it but Kody Stattmann intercepts the ball and taps it to Kihei Clark. Clark then gives it back to Stattmann for an open three-pointer, which falls with a friendly JPJ bounce. Virginia forces another Louisville turnover and Reece Beekman throws a pass up the floor to a streaking Stattmann, who attempts a dunk, but misses it off the back iron. Virginia gets the long offensive board off of the missed dunk and the ball eventually finds its way back to Stattmann for another three-pointer, but he misses that one. Quite a sequence for Stattmann.

Louisville 5, Virginia 19 | 12:12 1H

Louisville stops a 6-0 UVA run as Sydney Curry drives on Caffaro and flips in a lefty layup. Jayden Gardner drives baseline before giving off to Caffaro, who is fouled on his way to the hoop. Caffaro makes both free throws. After a Louisville turnover, Armaan Franklin curls off of a screen and gets a floater to fall to extend the Virginia lead to ten points. Kihei Clark puts a series of crafty moves on Jarrod West, spinning and hesitating before blowing by West and floating in the layup off the glass for a highlight bucket. Francisco Caffaro gets deep positioning, fumbles the pass from Clark for a moment, before going under the basket for a reverse layup. Virginia is on another run of eight straight points to extend the UVA lead to 14. UVA's offense has been good, but this has been a classic performance by the Virginia defense through the first eight minutes. Timeout Chris Mack.

Louisville 3, Virginia 11 | 15:37 1H

Francisco Caffaro wins the tip and on Virginia's first possession, Armaan Franklin drives the lane and gets fouled going to the basket, making both free throws. UVA gets a stop and then Kihei Clark flares to the corner and sinks an open three-pointer. Louisville gets on the board as Mason Faulkner responds with a three of his own from the left wing. Kihei Clark pump fakes and hits a mid-range jumper. After a missed Louisville three, Clark drives and kicks to Jayden Gardner, who knocks down the jumper from the right elbow. Reece Beekman and Gardner run a pick and roll and Beekman drops the pass to Gardner for another open mid-range jump shot. Louisville has started the game cold from the perimeter, making one of five three-point attempts.