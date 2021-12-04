Live Updates: Virginia Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the ACC opener on Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Starting Lineups

Virginia

Kihei Clark

Reece Beekman

Armaan Franklin

Jayden Gardner

Kadin Shedrick

Pittsburgh

Jamarius Burton

Onyebuchi Ezeakudo

Mouhamadou Gueye

John Hugley

William Jeffress

First Half

Armaan Franklin drives to the basket and finishes off the glass with his right hand for the first basket of the game. Jamarius Burton hits a heavily contested pull-up three-pointer at the very end of the shot clock. As has been the case in most of Virginia's games this season, Kadin Shedrick picks up his first foul less than three minutes in and is immediately subbed out for Francisco Caffaro. Kihei Clark pump fakes a three and steps into a wide open mid-range jumper and splashes it. On the next possession, Clark is fouled by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo, who picks up his second foul, and Clark makes both free throws. Pittsburgh responds by finding William Jeffress open in the corner for a three-pointer. Pittsburgh averages less than four threes made per game, but the Panthers have already hit two in this game. Jayden Gardner grabs an offensive board and hits a contested mid-range jump shot.

Pittsburgh 8, Virginia 8 | 14:56 1H

Caffaro scores a layup off the dish from Jayden Gardner, but Pittsburgh's Noah Collier gets loose on the other end for a dunk. Gardner gets the pass underneath from Clark and showed some good patience to let a blocker fly by before laying in the easy bucket. UVA loses track of Nate Santos in the corner and he makes a three-pointer for Pittsburgh's third three of the game. Francisco Caffaro gets an open dunk off the pass from the Reece Beekman. Armaan Franklin with a cold start 1/5 start to the game, including 0/2 from three.

Pittsburgh 13, Virginia 14 | 11:41 1H

Taine Murray enters the game and immediately makes a difference, knifing to the basket and scoring the right-handed layup layup. Jamarius Burton loses Kihei Clark and makes an open jumper. A deflected ball finds its way to William Jeffress, who sinks the open three to give Pitt the lead. The Panthers have already surpassed their season average for threes-made in the first half tonight. Kihei Clark flares out to the corner and makes the catch-and-shoot triple. Kihei Clark puts a crafty hesitation move on the Pitt defense before passing to Jayden Gardner for an open floater.

Pittsburgh 18, Virginia 21 | 7:06 1H

Armaan Franklin sinks the catch-and-shoot jumper from the left elbow. That really is his go-to shot this season. A Pitt player hit the deck after missing a shot, so Reece Beekman pushed the tempo and found an open Francisco Caffaro under the basket for a dunk. Jayden Gardner spins under the basket before kicking out to Igor Milicic Jr., who sinks the corner three to cap off a UVA 7-0 run.

Pittsburgh 20, Virginia 28 | 5:40 1H

Kadin Shedrick checks back into the game after 12 minutes on the bench. Franklin gets free in the paint on an in-bounds play and lays it in. One minute after reentering the game, Shedrick picks up his second foul and will likely sit for the rest of the half. Virginia is still on a 9-0 run.

Pittsburgh 20, Virginia 30 | 3:59 1H

Hugley makes two free throws to end the Virginia scoring run, but Pittsburgh has still gone over seven minutes without a field goal. Dan Oladapo drives past Igor Milicic Jr. for a layup to end the field goal drought for Pitt at nearly 7 and a half minutes.

Pittsburgh 24, Virginia 30 | 1:25 1H