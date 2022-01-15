Virginia Cavaliers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Men's Basketball Score Updates and Live Analysis

Live analysis and score updates for the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) men's basketball game on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Wake Forest 11, Virginia 16 | 8:06 1H

Kadin Shedrick is fouled on a roll to the basket and he makes both free throws, ending a 5:58 scoring drought for Virginia. Igor Milicic Jr. checks in for the Cavaliers. Kihei Clark collides with a Wake player on a handoff and is called for a moving screen, his second foul of the game. Armaan Franklin scores Virginia's first field goal in nearly eight minutes as he curls off of a screen and hits a floater in the paint. Reece Beekman comes up with a steal, but Jake Laravia runs him down and pins his layup attempt off the glass.

After Virginia forces another Wake turnover, Armaan Franklin drives baseline before firing a pass to the corner to Kody Stattmann, who drains the wide open three. Virginia grabs an offensive rebound and Armaan Franklin drains a three from the left wing. Franklin with back-to-back great plays, which UVA sorely needed with Kihei Clark off the floor with those two fouls. Virginia's defense kept the Cavaliers close during the scoring drought, then the Hoos woke up and are now on a 10-0 run. Virginia takes a 16-11 lead and Steve Forbes calls timeout.

Wake Forest 11, Virginia 6 | 11:41 1H

Williamson converts the three-point play at the free throw line and Wake leads 9-6 as Virginia has gone over three minutes without a point. Alondes Williams air-balls a three, but Wake gets the rebound, leading to a pair of free throws for Jake Laravia. Virginia gets stuck at the end of the shot clock, so Francisco Caffaro heaves up a three-pointer from the top of the key and it misses badly. Virginia has now gone nearly six minutes without scoring a point.

Wake Forest 8, Virginia 6 | 14:27 1H

After his 16-point, 9-rebound performance against Virginia Tech on Wednesday, Francisco Caffaro gets the start at center for Virginia over Kadin Shedrick. Caffaro plays solid defense on Wake's first possession, then gets the feed on a bounce pass from Kihei Clark and scores the game's first basket. Dallas Walton scores on a mid-range jumper to get Wake Forest on the board. Jake Laravia fouls Jayden Gardner on a shot from inside the paint and Gardner makes both free throws.

Caffaro is called for his first foul contesting a Dallas Walton jump hook and Caffaro is immediately subbed out for Kadin Shedrick. It will be interesting to see how Tony Bennett distributes the minutes at center today. Walton makes one of two at the free throw line.

Kihei Clark fades to the baseline and makes a catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper. Off of a Jayden Gardner missed layup, Wake pushes the ball in transition and Daivien Williamson finds Isaiah Mucius for a wide-open transition three. Walton grabs an offensive board off of a missed three and goes for a slam dunk but Kadin Shedrick rejects the attempt at the rim. Reece Beekman misses an easy layup and Daivien Williamson pushes the ball in transition, spins on Kihei Clark, and finishes the layup off the glass with a foul to give Wake the lead.