NCAA March Madness First Round Spreads | NCAA Tournament

See the point spread for each NCAA men's basketball tournament first round game

March Madness is officially here.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday before the first round commences on Thursday. See the spreads for the First Four as well as each first round game according to SI Sportsbook:

First Four

(note: all times Eastern)

Tuesday, 6:40pm: No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi (+4) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Tuesday, 9:10pm: No. 12 Indiana (-4) vs. No. 12 Wyoming

Wednesday, 6:40pm: No. 16 Bryant (+3.5) vs. No. 16 Wright State

Wednesday, 9:10pm: No. 11 Notre Dame (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Rutgers

First Round - Thursday, 3/17

12:15pm: No. 6 Colorado State (+2.5) vs. No. 11 Michigan

12:40pm: No. 4 Providence (-2.5) vs. No. 13 South Dakota

1:45pm: No. 8 Boise State (+2.5) vs. No. 9 Memphis

2pm: No. 1 Baylor (-21) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State Spartans

2:45pm: No. 3 Tennessee (-17) vs. No. 14 Longwood

3:10pm: No. 5 Iowa (-10.5) vs. No. 12 Richmond

4:15pm: No. 1 Gonzaga (-23.5) vs. No. 16 Georgia State

4:30pm: No. 8 North Carolina (-3) vs. No. 9 Marquette

6:50pm: No. 5 UConn (-6.5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

7:10pm: No. 2 Kentucky (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's

7:20pm: No. 5 Saint Mary's vs. No. 12 Indiana/Wyoming

7:27pm: No. 8 San Diego State (-2.5) vs. No. 9 Creighton

9:20pm: No. 4 Arkansas (-5) vs. No. 13 Vermont

9:40pm: No. 7 Murray State (-1.5) vs. No. 10 San Francisco

9:50pm: No. 4 UCLA (-13.5) vs. No. 13 Akron

9:57pm: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/Texas A&M-CC

First Round - Friday, 3/18

12:15pm: No. 7 Ohio State (+1.5) vs. Loyola Chicago

12:40pm: No. 2 Auburn (-15.5) vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

1:45pm: No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) vs. No. 14 Montana State

2pm: No. 3 Purdue (-15.5) vs. No. 14 Yale

2:45pm: No. 2 Villanova (-15.5) vs. No. 15 Delaware

3:10pm: No. 7 USC (-1.5) vs. No. 10 Miami

4:15pm: No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Rutgers/Notre Dame

4:30pm: No. 6 Texas (-1.5) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech

6:50pm: No. 4 Illinois (-7.5) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

7:10pm: No. 2 Duke (-18.5) vs. No. 15 Cal-State Fullerton

7:20pm: No. 6 LSU (-4) vs. No. 11 Iowa State

7:27pm: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State/Bryant

9:20pm: No. 5 Houston (-8.5) vs. No. 12 UAB

9:40pm: No. 7 Michigan State (-1) vs. No. 10 Davidson

9:50pm: No. 3 Wisconsin (-7.5) vs. No. 14 Colgate

9:57pm: No. 8 Seton Hall (-1) vs. No. 9 TCU