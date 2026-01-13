No. 16 Virginia vs No.20 Louisville Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Halftime- Virginia leads 33-28 at the half, as the Cardinals close the game on a 7-2 run

3:31 1H- Louisville has cut the lead to single digits and trail 29-21. Isaac McKneely leads the Cardinals with 11 points

8:00 1H - Virginia leads 24-11 and has hit six three pointers to begin the game. Sam Lewis leads them with 10 points

12:00 1H - Louisville answers with an 8-0 run of their own. Virginia leads 14-8

16:23 1H- Virginia jumps out to a 14-0 run to begin the game and Sam Lewis hits two three pointers

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip

Pregame

Starting Lineups:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia begins a tough three game stretch that will test their will and where they stand among the best teams in college basketball. The Hoos picked up up a win last time out against Stanford 70-55, and used its stingy defense to limit the Cardinals in the second half. Virginia is 14-2 on the year and will look to add a Quad 1 win to its resume and continue to build on a strong resume.

