Chad Baker-Mazara No Longer a Member of USC Men’s Basketball Team
The USC men's basketball team will have to push for the NCAA tournament without the program’s second-leading scorer, Chad Baker-Mazara. The school announced Sunday that the graduate student is no longer a part of the program.
“Chad Baker-Mazara is no longer a member of the USC Men's Basketball program,” the program said in a news release.
Baker-Mazara, a transfer from Auburn, had appeared in 26 games for the Trojans, posting averages of 18.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He had suffered an apparent leg injury with 16:59 remaining in the Trojans’ loss to Nebraska on Saturday. USC coach Eric Musselman didn’t provide any updates on his status and it’s not yet clear if the injury is related to Sunday’s news.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
