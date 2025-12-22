Cavaliers Now

No.21 Virginia vs American NCAA Basketball | Live Updates

Can the Hoos finish non-conference play on a high note?
Najeh Wilkins|
Virginia Forward Devin Tillis
Virginia Forward Devin Tillis | Photo Via Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

In this story:

Virginia Cavaliers

20:00 1H-

Starting Lineup:

G-Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

F-Sam Lewis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia picked up a victory over Maryland 80-72 last time they played on Saturday. That win mixed with some loses boosted them up to the No.21 spot in the latest AP Poll. They play their final game of non-conference play on Monday night before a long break. When Virginia comes back they will face Virginia Tech on New Year's Eve. Can the Hoos advance to 11-1 on the season?

Stay tuned for updates thoroughout the game

More Virginia Basketball News:

Three Virginia Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Win Over Maryland

The Maryland Plus/Minus: Virginia Runs Away from the Terps

Everything Ryan Odom Said After Virginia Basketball’s Victory Over Maryland

Five Key Takeaways From Virginia's 80-72 Win Over Maryland

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Home/Basketball