No.21 Virginia vs American NCAA Basketball | Live Updates
In this story:
20:00 1H-
Starting Lineup:
G-Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F-Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
Virginia picked up a victory over Maryland 80-72 last time they played on Saturday. That win mixed with some loses boosted them up to the No.21 spot in the latest AP Poll. They play their final game of non-conference play on Monday night before a long break. When Virginia comes back they will face Virginia Tech on New Year's Eve. Can the Hoos advance to 11-1 on the season?
Stay tuned for updates thoroughout the game
More Virginia Basketball News:
•Three Virginia Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Win Over Maryland
•The Maryland Plus/Minus: Virginia Runs Away from the Terps
•Everything Ryan Odom Said After Virginia Basketball’s Victory Over Maryland