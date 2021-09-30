September 30, 2021
Best Photos of Former Hoos on NBA Media Day

See pictures of all ten of the former Cavaliers currently on NBA rosters heading into training camp
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans

With the 2021-2022 NBA season quickly approaching, Monday’s NBA Media Day and the beginning of preseason training camp gave us a glimpse of all of our favorite former UVA men’s basketball players on their respective NBA teams. Check out the best photos of each of the ten UVA alums from Media Day and the start of training camp. 

Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans

De’Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks

De'Andre Hunter, Trae Young, Cam Reddish

De'Andre Hunter with teammates Trae Young and Cam Reddish

De'Andre Hunter with teammate Clint Capela

De'Andre Hunter with teammate Clint Capela

Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris on NBA Media Day for the Brooklyn Nets

Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers

Mamadi Diakite - Oklahoma City Thunder

Ty Jerome - Oklahoma City Thunder

Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics

Kyle Guy - Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Guy Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Guy on NBA Media Day for the Cleveland Cavaliers

Jay Huff - Washington Wizards

Jay Huff Washington Wizards

Jay Huff at training camp for the Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill at training camp for the Washington Wizards

Trey Murphy New Orleans Pelicans
