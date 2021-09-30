Best Photos of Former Hoos on NBA Media Day

With the 2021-2022 NBA season quickly approaching, Monday’s NBA Media Day and the beginning of preseason training camp gave us a glimpse of all of our favorite former UVA men’s basketball players on their respective NBA teams. Check out the best photos of each of the ten UVA alums from Media Day and the start of training camp.
Trey Murphy - New Orleans Pelicans
De’Andre Hunter - Atlanta Hawks
Joe Harris - Brooklyn Nets
Malcolm Brogdon - Indiana Pacers
Mamadi Diakite - Oklahoma City Thunder
Ty Jerome - Oklahoma City Thunder
Sam Hauser - Boston Celtics
Kyle Guy - Cleveland Cavaliers
Jay Huff - Washington Wizards
Anthony Gill - Washington Wizards
