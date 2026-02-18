Preview and Final Score Prediction for No. 14 Virginia vs Georgia Tech

After a non-conference tilt with Ohio State, Virginia resumes conference play tonight against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets come into this game having lost seven straight and they sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Cavaliers cannot afford to slip up on the road.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including a 7-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has a six-game win streak and a seven-game road win streak. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last five contests. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.4 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 19th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Virginia is 50-41 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 17-24 mark in Atlanta, in a series that dates to 1947-48. Georgia Tech ended UVA’s 13-game win streak in the series with its 66-60 win over the Cavaliers in the second round of the2025 ACC Tournament. UVA has a five-game win streak against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in Atlanta was a 68-64 victory on Jan. 9, 2016. Virginia is 20-3 in its last 23 games against Georgia Tech.

Who wins?

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) dribbles the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.6), offensive rebounds (14.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.298), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.4 ppg) and scoring margin (+14.0) and fourth in 3-pointers (10.0), defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg) and assist/turnover ratio (1.54).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 13th in scoring (15.7 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (51.5%) and 15th in rebounds (6.6 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.0 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in steals (1.8 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg), and 20th in free throw percentage (75.8%). Jacari White ranks 14th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1)

Georgia Tech has had 19 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 11 by 10 points or less and five by five points or less On a seven-game skid, the Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The losing streak marks the longest since a 9-game ACC skid in 2022-23. Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - it’s only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-14 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including an 0-6 mark when shooting over 50.0% . The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%)

For the fifth time in ACC play, and sixth overall, Tech shot over 45.0% from the field at Notre Dame and could not pull out the victory. In Stoudamire’s three seasons, Tech has done so 15 times (four in 2024-25; five in 2023-24) Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and seven total under 40.0% . Overall this season, the Jackets have held 10 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 18 to under 40% . In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent

Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 15 games with four or more. In four games, five have reached 10- plus and one game with six.

While no conference road test should be considered easy, this would be a massive let down if Virginia dropped this game on the road. Georgia Tech has looked lifeless during this losing streak and I don't they have enough to pull the upset.

Final Score: Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 62

