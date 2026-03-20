Preview and Final Score Prediction For No.3 Virginia vs No.14 Wright State

It is gameday for the Cavaliers as they are back on the court for the first time since their loss in the ACC title game against the Duke Blue Devils in heartbreaking fashion, losing 74-70. However, it has been an ultra-successful season for Virginia, and they have remained one of the best teams in the nation and finished the regular season and conference tournament as an AP Top 10 team. They now get the chance to make some noise.

Virginia is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, when it won their first and only championship under head coach Tony Bennett. Virginia is 35-25 all-time in the NCAA tournament and earned its first-ever No.3 seed in program history. The Hoos are ranked No.12 in net rankings and No.14 in the KenPom.com ranking. They are led by true freshman Thijs De Ridder, who is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. He leads the team in both categories. Dallin Halls leads the Cavaliers with 4.3 assists per game, and Ugonna Onyenso leads with three blocks per game. Virginia is a well-balanced team with continuity and cohesion that work well together as they have done all season long. Some are getting their first chance to experience the NCAA tournament, like their star player, De Ridder.

“Yeah, I have been playing with American guys when I was 17, 18 in Belgium. And every time there's an American guy on my team, they're always talking about March Madness. And now that I'm here, it's such an organization, and it just made me really excited to play here, so now I'm finally here. So hopefully, we can do some great stuff,” said De Ridder.

Who Wins?

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) shoots during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This is the first-ever meeting between UVA and Wright State. Wright State made the tournament with an automatic bid after winning the Horizon League Title. The Raiders are led by Michael Cooper, who is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 45% shooting. Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.8 points and 7.0 rebounds on 59% shooting from the field this season for Wright State. An underrated player to watch who could have a big impact is Solomon Callaghan, who is averaging 9.9 points, but more importantly, he is elite at the free-throw line, shooting 92.2% from the charity stripe (best on the team). Virginia veteran guard talked about preparing to slow down Wright State.

"We did a lot of personnel. We know that they're a great team that moves the ball, likes to play through their bigs, and is an organized team that likes to cut. So we're just going to continue to learn more and more about them, and just like Dallin and everybody has said, just come in with that intensity knowing that this team is going to be on the court with us, just wanting to compete, wanting their chance and wanting to bring the energy from their program and their school, so we're just going to continue to do what we do best and stick to our process."

One aspect we haven’t talked about is how good Virginia is on the offensive glass, which leads to more opportunities. That is especially big in the NCAA tournament; if your shot isn’t falling, you can get multiple bites at the apple. This could loom large with the shooting prowess they have and their ability to attack. It has been a calling card all season and should be the same on Friday. Names to watch are Johann Grünloh, De Ridder, Onyenso, and Chance Mallory, with their ability to rebound.

Final Score: Virginia 84, Wright State 68