Three Things To Watch During Virginia’s First Round Matchup vs. Wright State

The No. 3 seed Virginia Cavaliers are now one day away from their matchup against the No. 14 seed Wright State Raiders in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. Since becoming a Division I program, the Raiders have yet to secure a national title, while the Hoos clinched one in 2019. Now, they're looking to make a deep run in the Tournament in hopes of clinching another title.

"Our guys are veterans. We've had situations throughout this season where we've been behind," head coach Ryan Odom stated during a media appearance in March. "We've had situations where we've had big leads and lost them. It's all part of the process. I think our guys just come into every huddle ready to listen. They have ideas, and they communicate with one another. They listen to one another in those time-outs. They try to go out and execute. It's pretty simple."

As always, competition is going to be incredibly tight, but the Cavaliers stand a strong chance at coming out on top. With the game right around the corner, let's take a look at three things Virginia fans should keep a close eye on during the Hoos' upcoming meeting.

How Will UVA's Defense Hold Up Against Wright State's Offense?

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

This is going to be the major key in the game for the Cavaliers—can the Hoos maintain pace with the Raiders' efficient offense? Wright State's trio, including Michael Cooper, Michael Imariagbe and TJ Burch, are the primary players to keep a close eye on; they find their way to the basket with little to no hesitation.

Will UVA Keep Composure?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory and head coach Ryan Odom | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many of Virginia's players will be taking the big stage for the first time this week, having never competed in the NCAA Tournament before. Emotions will be high, and pressure is already building, but maintaining composure is essential during the Tournament. Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grünloh and Chance Mallory are three examples of leading Cavaliers who will be experiencing March Madness for the first time as players.

Who Will Win the Rebounding Battle?

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Hoos rank second in the ACC when it comes to rebounding, averaging 40.2 per game. As for Wright State, the Raiders rank fifth in the Horizon League, averaging 35.4 per game. Virginia holds an edge over Wright State in this category, but having said that, getting complacent is not the answer—UVA must win the rebounding battle.