Previewing the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The 24th annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge begins this week with teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big Ten conferences going head-to-head in 14 games taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The ACC won the first ten editions of the Challenge, which began in 1999, but the ACC has won just two times since then, as the Big Ten has largely dominated the series since 2009. The Big Ten enters the 2022 season on a three-year winning streak in the Challenge, but the ACC still owns a 12-8-3 overall advantage in the all-time series. The ACC is looking to win the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for the first time since 2017.

See the full schedule and matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge below (all times Eastern):

Monday, November 28th

7pm: Minnesota (4-2) at Virginia Tech (6-1), ESPN2

9pm: Pittsburgh (4-3) at Northwestern (5-1), ESPN2

Tuesday, November 29th

7pm: Maryland (6-0) at Louisville (0-6), ESPN2

7pm: Penn State (6-1) at Clemson (5-2), ESPNU

7:30pm: Syracuse (3-3) at Illinois (5-1), ESPN

9pm: Georgia Tech (4-2) at Iowa (5-1), ESPN2

9pm: Wake Forest (6-1) at Wisconsin (5-1), ESPNU

9:30pm: Virginia (5-0) at Michigan (5-1), ESPN

Wednesday, November 30th

7:15pm: Ohio State (5-1) at Duke (6-1), ESPN

7:15pm: Purdue (5-0) at Florida State (1-6), ESPN2/ESPNU

7:15pm: Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (5-1), ESPN2/ESPNU

9:15pm: North Carolina (5-1) at Indiana (6-0), ESPN

9:15pm: Michigan State (4-2) at Notre Dame (5-1), ESPN2

9:15pm: Boston College (5-2) at Nebraska (3-3), ESPNU

Note: Due to the ACC having more teams than the Big Ten, one ACC team will not participate in the Challenge each year. NC State will not play in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.