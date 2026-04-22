Should Virginia Fans Worry About The Lack Of Transfer Portal Activity?

The transfer portal has officially closed for athletes to enter the portal, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still commit to programs and choose their next schools. There are still over 2,000 players in the transfer portal who need new homes.

Virginia has been eerily quiet during the transfer portal, and while they brought back the majority of the players from last year’s roster, we haven’t seen a lot of traction on potentially landing guys from the portal. We know from last year’s cycle that head coach Ryan Odom knows what he is doing and brought in a number of instant impact transfer portal guys in Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall, Sam Lewis, Devin Tillis, and more.

Is it time to worry?

I would say no at the moment. There are still so many players who need destinations to land and to fill out some rosters. Virginia has a number of spots available for players that need occupying.

It feels like Coach Odom is taking a calculated approach to the roster construction and has specific guys he is trying to bring in. Despite how many players are in the portal, coach Odom is one who preaches sacrifice and buy-in for team success. Not every player wants to do that, especially with how good they were at their previous destination.

We know the Cavaliers still need some combo guards to help with depth in the backcourt. They also need some frontcourt help at the forward position and someone to come in and relieve their star big man Thijs De Ridder. Last but not least, a backup center that can play the role behind Johann Grünloh. Last season, Onyenson executed that position to perfection and gave the Cavaliers an elite shot-blocking presence and a player who could be effective on both ends of the floor.

I think in the next couple of days, and probably going into the weekend, you will see Virginia pull the trigger and bring in a couple of prospects that can be highly productive for the Hoos and the team going into 2026. I think it goes back to that point of wanting to find the best fit and unselfish players who are willing to be coached. That is more difficult in this day and age of college athletics, but I would trust Coach Odom's judgment and what he brings in. In the first year, he showed us that he can have the Cavaliers play at a high level and can lead them to 30 wins.