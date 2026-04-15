Week one of the transfer portal has come and gone for Virginia. One of the key elements for the Hoos has been retaining its talent from a season ago and making another run with a team that won 30 games. The only players not returning are the ones who ran out of eligibility: Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Dallin Hall, and Ugonna Onyenso. They won't be easy to replace, but Coach Odom brought in these same guys to fulfill a role on his team. Let's take a look at the updated roster.

Additions

No additions have been made to the roster yet for the Cavalier, but they are in position for a couple of players from NC State.

Returning/Current Roster

G Chance Mallory

G Sam Lewis

G Elijah Gertrude

F Silas Barksdale

F Martin Carrere

F Thijs De Ridder

C Johann Grünloh

Right now, the Cavaliers have seven of the 15 spots filled next season and have returned almost half of their roster, which is unheard of in the modern era of college basketball. A testament to the job Ryan Odom has done and keeping his talent home. Now the biggest question is, can they close on players like Cole Cloer, who is a former NC State commit? Cloer is currently trending to the Cavaliers. Virginia is also in a good position for NC State guard Matt Able, who listed Virginia as a finalist for his recruitment in the portal.

The biggest thing right now for the Cavaliers is depth. They need another center behind Grünloh who can have a similar impact that former Virginia center Ugonna Onyenso had in 2025. He was effective on both ends of the floor, especially defensively, being one of the leaders in blocks. They need to get that position right, like how they did last year. Virginia could also use another point guard to help back up Chance Mallory. Someone who can run the second team but also playmake and facilitate for the Cavaliers.

Virginia could also use a dominant wing who can either shoot or play off the ball for the Cavaliers. Spacing is important in Coach Odom's offense, and the more of it they have, the better. Ideally, a two-way wing would be great because you have a guy who can score and take away the opponent's best player. It will be interesting to see what they do there.

Certainly, the work is not over, and Virginia is looking to add guys, but it will be important that they start landing some soon before the portal window comes to an end.