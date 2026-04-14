Virginia Among the Finalists For NC State Transfer Guard

NC State transfer guard Matt Able is one of the best three-point shooters in the transfer portal and the rising sophomore trimmed his list of top schools to seven today and included in that top seven was none other than Virginia.

NC State transfer guard Matt Able is down to seven schools, a source told @On3.



The 6-6 freshman averaged 9.2 points per game in ACC play, shooting over 37% from three. Scored 19 points against North Carolina earlier this season and is a former top-20 recruit.



Able will be… pic.twitter.com/ys4kZDslci — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 14, 2026

Baylor, North Carolina, Stanford, UCLA, Miami, and UConn were the other schools in the top seven for Able.

In his lone season in Raleigh, Able averaged 8.8 PPG and 3.4 RPG for the Wolfpack while shooting 42% from the field and 36% from three. He played in 34 games, averaging over 21 minutes per game for NC State.

What would he add to UVA?

As evidenced by the stats, but Able is a very good three point shooter and that is clearly a skill that Virginia head coach Ryan Odom values. With the losses of Malik Thomas, Jacari White, and others, UVA is going to have to find some players in the portal to replace that production and Able fits that bill. He is an experienced guard in the ACC and would be a nice addition to the team.

247Sports rates Able as the No. 45 player in the transfer portal and the No. 5 shooting guard. As a high school prospect, Able was ranked the No. 28 player in the country, the No. 6 shooting guard, and the No. 9 player in the state of Florida.

Here is what 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finklestein said about Able's game as a prospect:

"Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender."

UVA has yet to get a commitment out of the transfer portal, but they have a chance to land Able and former NC State signee Cole Cloer, another excellent shooter with size. Virginia already has the makings of a top ten team for next season with their returning core, but they could be adding to it with impactful additions in the transfer portal. Stay tuned.