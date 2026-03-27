Should Virginia Pursue Former Virginia Tech Guard Neoklis Avdalas?

One of the top freshmen in the country decided to enter his name into the transfer portal on Friday morning. He plays for rival Virginia Tech and was one of the Hokies best players this past season. I am referring to none other than Neoklis Avdalas.

NEWS: Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas plans to enter the transfer portal, per @JoeTipton.



The 6-9 freshman averaged 12.1 points and 4.6 assists per game this season. pic.twitter.com/6gIgqOhRuw — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 27, 2026

He averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds. Avdalas had two 30-point games this season for the Hokies and came out strong in his freshman season for Virginia Tech. His production tapered off towards the end of the season, but he was still a good player. Here is what head coach Ryan Odom said about Avdalas after facing him multiple times this past season

"He's a dynamite player. Like he's excellent. You know, he's got tremendous size. He can really pass the ball. He kind of reminds you of Luka (Doncic) in some ways, you know, with his ability to see the floor, shoot the basketball, and get assists, and provides, you know, a big matchup problem. He's an excellent player, one of the better players in our league."

Why it could be a fit?

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) with the ball as Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Avdalas is a 6’9 guard who has a good feel for the game. He can score the basketball at a high level and is an underrated playmaker who can get his team involved. Coach Odom is no stranger to recruiting international players and bringing them into the program, evidenced by Thijs De Ridder and Johann Grünloh. You look at their freshman seasons, and they were very good, and both played their roles at an extremely efficient level. Coach Odom is a great developer of talent, and he would add another potential unicorn to the roster who would be a mismatch for defenders. You add him into pick-and-roll situations alongside De Ridder and Grünloh, and it would pose problems. Yes, Virginia has Chance, Mallory, and he could still play the point guard role, but you can have Avdalas play off the ball more and move without the basketball, which would bring down the amount of times he is double-teamed. In the Virginia offense, he could move more freely and be able to do what he does best, which is score in basketball. He is definitely an option worth considering and could take Virginia to a new level.

It is all about improving the roster and bringing in players that fit the Virginia basketball team. Avdalas would be a player who could flourish with the Cavaliers.