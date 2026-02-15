Stock Report From UVA’s Win Over Ohio State: Chance Mallory, Ugonna Onyenso Rise

The Virginia Cavaliers bagged a 70-66 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes last night. Heading into this matchup, they knew they'd be in for a tough game by taking on this Big Ten program. As the story goes, this was a close game, but UVA rallied for its sixth consecutive victory.

Throughout the night, three Cavaliers stood out, and their stocks continued to climb. Let's take a look at how things are shaping up for this trio.

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Last night, senior guard Ugonna Onyenso battled it out on both sides of the ball. His production on offense is equally notable as his ability on defense, and the fact that he doesn't foul often makes matters even more impressive. While facing the Buckeyes, he logged eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and one assist, while shooting 40.0% from the floor. This brings his season averages to 6.5 points, five rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. During UVA's postgame press conference, in reference to Onyenso, Malik Thomas stated:

"... It can be anybody's night on any given night, and Ugo does an unbelievable job of protecting the rim for us, and just his aura he brings down there at the paint is just tremendous, and it helps us guard and it gives us a source of confidence to just pressure the ball and we know that we got backup when it comes to that paint. So it's been great."

Chance Mallory

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton and Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Despite being only a freshman, Chance Mallory is one of Virginia's key contributors this season. During yesterday's game, he trailed Thomas with 12 points and two rebounds, shooting 60.0% from the floor. Mallory plays a game-changer role and is ultimately what allowed Virginia to pull ahead after being tied 61-61. As Odom noted:

"He's elite. He's not a first-year, he's not a freshman anymore. He's just an elite player. It doesn't matter who he's playing against; he thinks he belongs, and he's ready to make key plays for his team to win. And he's very fortunate in that he's got some other veteran guards with him. It's the perfect situation. We need him to play, but he's also out there on the court with other veterans at the same time. And so eventually, he's going to be the veteran for us. I'm just really fortunate to coach him... he's on our team."

Malik Thomas

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Thomas led the Cavaliers in both points (13) and assists (two). He was only one of three Cavaliers who scored in the double digits. Of course, compared to his season-high of 26 points against Virginia Tech in November, this was not his strongest night. However, he continues to provide elite defense and produces results for Virginia.

"... Coach tapped on it before the game. Anytime we have a chance to represent the ACC, we have to do a great job doing that," said Thomas. "And to represent Virginia, it's my first time playing in a non-conference game in the middle of conference, but it was fun. It was a great atmosphere. Shout out to Hoos Nation. They brought the energy for us; it was a great game."

