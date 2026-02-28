The Good, Bad and Ugly from No. 11 Virginia's 77-51 Loss to No. 1 Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers played a hard-fought matchup against the Duke Blue Devils Saturday afternoon in Durham, N.C. UVA ultimately walked away with a 77-51 loss to the No. 1 team in the country. The outcome was not desirable, and now they have no choice but to move forward.

With the dreadful afternoon in the past, let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly elements to the Virginia-Duke game.

The Good

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Virginia had the opportunity to test itself against the No. 1 team in men's college basketball. As disappointing as this loss was, the Cavaliers entered the game with a serious chance at coming out on top. Unfortunately, this was undeniably one of the Hoos' worst performances of their 2025-26 campaign. They were once seemingly unstoppable, but Duke proved that they are far from invincible. Overall, there weren't many positive aspects to how this game unfolded for Virginia.

The Bad

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the most frustrating aspects of this game for Virginia was Thijs De Ridder's persistent foul troubles. In the first half, De Ridder was benched briefly to prevent further trouble, but he returned with 8:02 left on the clock in the first. Upon returning, he struggled to get back into his groove. By the end of the matchup, the Cavaliers had logged 15 total fouls, just shy of Duke's 16.

Heading into the game, Cameron Boozer was expected to be the key contributor for the Blue Devils. While he certainly posed a threat throughout the game, Isaiah Evans surged ahead and recorded the first nine points for Duke. Entering the second half, Evans carried 14 points and one assist—maintaining pace with him was tough for the Hoos.

The Ugly

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom and an official | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Discipline on the court was not where it should have been, as Odom noted during halftime. The Cavaliers appeared to be out of sync, which can largely be attributed to the overwhelming amount of pressure Duke used, and is known to use.

The margin grew too large for Virginia to climb ahead, despite their efforts to close the gap, and their inefficiency at the arc certainly did not help.

The Cavaliers have just a few days to regroup and return to their prior form before they take on Wake Forest on March 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The Hoos will be heading home to Charlottesville, Va., for this game, giving them a slight edge. Will this horrendous loss throw the Cavaliers off track, or will they use this as a learning opportunity and move forward? The season isn't over yet; losing momentum is not the right answer.