Saturday's Matchup vs Duke Will Determine Whether UVA Is a Real National Contender or Not

The Virginia Cavaliers are just a few days away from their matchup against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The Blue Devils remain atop the ACC standings, and they're coming off a blowout victory over Notre Dame. Duke walked away 100-56, extending their winning streak to five games.

Compared to the Cavaliers, Duke tends to finish with much larger margins. Of course, much of their success is directly attributed to Cameron Boozer, who leads his program in three categories: points, rebounds and assists. The 6'9" freshman averages 22.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor. Staying on top of Boozer will be key to clinching a win.

What a Victory Would Mean for UVA

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are seeking out an conference title this year, but in order to reach the ACC Championship Game, defeating Duke is a must. But given how well the Blue Devils have been handling themselves on the court this year, coming out on top will be no easy feat.

A lot is riding on the shoulders of head coach Ryan Odom and each of his players. They're undoubtedly underdogs heading into this weekend, but an upset could be coming their way if they can play well on both sides of the ball.

"I think every time you lace it up, you have to be ready to play in this conference. And we were able to hold serve at home, which certainly was our goal to win, win these two games one at a time. And we're just going to do what we always do, which is get ready for the next one," Odom stated during a recent media appearance. "And we know that the challenge that lies ahead there - the number one team in the country, extremely well coached, extremely talented and together and tough, and so we're going to have to play our best to have a chance to win."

This is yet another opportunity for the Hoos to make a statement, just like they've been doing throughout this entire season. If the Cavaliers lose to Duke, their chances of clinching the conference title will start to fade away, but the confidence they would gain from winning would be unmatched.

Tipoff is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. ET in Durham, N.C. This is the Blue Devils' territory, so they're going to be looking to defend it. Does Virginia have what it takes to take down the No. 1 program?