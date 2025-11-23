Three Key Takeaways from the Virginia Cavaliers' Disappointing Loss to Butler
The Virginia Cavaliers are no longer running on a clean record. Heading into the matchup, the Cavaliers were on a 5-0 streak, hoping to clinch yet another victory. Unfortunately, they were no match for Butler, which pulled off an 80-73 win. This was their first loss of the season, forcing them to take a hit to their level of confidence. With the dreadful matchup now behind them, what can be taken away from the game?
UVA Struggles to Take Lead
The minute the Cavaliers started to show signs of creeping ahead, the Bulldogs rallied to pull ahead even further. This was a major difference compared to prior matchups, in which UVA maintained quite a lead. However, since their latest meeting with Northwestern, Virginia's final scores seem to be growing closer. There is no longer a substantial lead as previously seen earlier this season.
Malik Thomas Shines
So far this season, freshman Thijs De Ridder has been taking the spotlight in terms of points each game. This time, senior guard Malik Thomas took over and led the team with 24 points, just one point off from being the game's overall leading scorer. Despite his individual performance, he was able to identify some key areas in which he wants to see improvements. During his postgame media appearance, he stated:
"I mean, they came out of the gates more aggressive than us at times. I felt like we were kind of hesitant to their pressure, which is not like us. So we just have to go back to the drawing board and get better because we're usually a team that is we're going to be a team that relies on our toughness and relies on our physicality and relies on our, you know, our defensive end, especially me, I can't, you know, be sloppy on the defensive end. I got two quick fouls, and it put me at a disadvantage. I know Dallin Hall was in foul trouble, and we were just playing on our toes a little bit and playing a little passive. So, I think that aggressiveness can't shock us. And when teams want to up the pressure, we got up the pressure even more."
UVA Defense Plummets
After allowing Butler to shoot 48% from the field tonight, the gaps within the Cavaliers' defense are apparent. Heading into the matchup, head coach Ryan Odom emphasized that while his defensive unit is starting to step up, there's still a great need for improvement. As he detailed in his press conference earlier this week:
"I think defensively, the guys have gotten better. We've gotten off to a good start offensively. I think the guys are sharing the basketball a little bit better each performance, each game that has happened. I think the press has gotten a little bit better as well, more consistent. The rebounding is improving. The offensive rebounding has been really good. Certainly, we need to improve on our defensive rebounding, and we're working through that now.”
UVA's next matchup is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 28 against Queens NC at 4 p.m. EST.