No.13 Virginia vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

11:09 1H- Virginia leads 22-11 and are 8-14 from the field. The Cavaliers are on a 6-0 run currently

16:00 1H - Virginia begins the game on a 9-0 run and are shooting it well early

20:00 1H- Virginia won the tip and Malik Thomas hit a three pointer

Pregame:

Starting Lineup for UVA today:

G- Malik Thomas

G- Dallin Hall

G- Sam Lewis

F- Thijs de Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

The final game of the regular season is here for the Virginia Cavaliers as they look to close strong prior to the ACC tournament next week. Virginia is 26-4 and looking for their 27th win. Last time Virginia Tech and Virginia played the game went three overtimes and is was the ACC opener for both back in December. The Hokies are on bubble watch sitting at 19-11 and badly need a quad 1 win. Virginia could continue to trek forward and possibily position itself for a No.3 seed with a win Saturday and doing well in the ACC tourney. Can the Cavaliers avoid a sweep from in-state rival Virginia Tech?