Three Keys to a Deep ACC Tournament Run for the Virginia Cavaliers

The No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers are just one day away from their ACC Tournament matchup against either NC State or Pittsburgh. Although the Hoos have played a stunning season up to this point, yet another challenge is on the horizon—will they be able to clinch a long-awaited ACC title?

As head coach Ryan Odom noted during his recent media appearance, "I love the tournaments. We want to try to compete and win in any tournament we're in, regardless of what time of year it is. If it's in November, you want to do your best, and that helps prep you for the rest of the season. Obviously, this time of year, it's really exciting. March is spectacular, and the ACC tournament is going to be really fun, you know, this week, and we're excited to be a part of it.”

Top Scorers Must Lead

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Virginia's leading scorers are Thijs De Ridder (15.9), Malik Thomas (12.1) and Sam Lewis (10.4), and this trio will be heavily relied upon in their upcoming games. Lewis, in particular, tends to fly under the radar compared to De Ridder, but he has had some phenomenal performances throughout his campaign.

One of his most striking games came on Jan. 27 against Notre Dame when he posted 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while shooting 53.8% from the floor. If he can contribute anything like this, assuming Thomas and De Ridder are at their best, the Cavaliers should be in good hands.

Second Half Play Must Be Strong

Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas and Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

This is a key area of focus, and the Cavaliers have continuously placed themselves in situations where they're battling it out down to the wire. Although the Hoos have proved their ability to pull off tight wins, finishing as close as they have will not cut it in the ACC Tournament.

To be candid, Virginia is going to be facing tough competition, and if the Cavaliers allow themselves to wait until the final moments to pull ahead.

Avoid Offensive Droughts

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Particularly in recent games, UVA has been through a handful of scoring droughts. Ultimately, the only way to pull ahead is to thrive on both sides of the ball. Virginia undoubtedly has the ability to do this, but they aren't strangers to sputtering on the court.

Specifically, three-point shooting must be on point, and the ball needs to keep moving. Droughts serve as the greatest risk for the Hoos at this point in the year.