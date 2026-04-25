Three Reasons Why Virginia Has Solidified Itself As A Preseason Top 10 Team For 2026-2027 Season

Virginia is one of the staple teams in college basketball and especially in the ACC. They have a talented roster and one that consistently plays at high level. Last year, was an excisiting season for the Cavaliers who took major steps forward under their new head coach. They scored a lot of points and saw several players make all-ACC teams. Next season should be even more exciting let’s take a look at a few reasons why.

1. Seven Returning Players From The 2025-2026 Roster

When you bring back the core of the roster, you know you are doing something right. It is just not common in college basketball anymore to see that. Every year there is roster change. Virginia returns Chance Mallory, Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grünloh, Silas Barksdale, Sam Lewis, Martin Carrere, and Elijah Gertrude. When you look at the ACC and college basketball alone, that core can compete with almost anybody. You have to also take in consideration the growth and development of these players under head coach Ryan Odom. Their futures are exciting and the players they can become down the line.

2. Elite ACC Coach

In just one season, Coach Odom has established himself as a top coach in the conference with the likes of Jon Scheyer, Jai Lucas, Brad Brownwell, and Andy Enfield. Coach Odom led the Hoos to 30 wins and half of those wins came in the ACC, which was vastly improved in 2025-2026. Coach Odom also nearly knocked off Duke in the ACC championship game this past season falling just a possession short. Coach Odom has already made a mark and created a reputation as a stout defensive team, but coupled with one that is explosive offensively. The Cavaliers averaged 80.4 points per game and had one of its better offensive seasons in the past decade. The Hoos also consistently ranked in the top 25 in the KenPom and the Net Rankings throughout the season. Coach Odom is just getting started and has a bright future ahead with the Cavaliers.

3. Still Haven’t Completed The Roster Yet

Let’s be honest here. Virginia has still not completed their roster for the 2026-2027 season and still has some work to do to complete the roster for next year. However, that does bode well because the roster can become even better after winning 30 games last season. There are a number of players in the portal who can help Virginia take another big step forward. There are a number of targets on the board who could come in and make a difference. Hopefully, in the next few days, we will see some players being added to the Virginia roster.