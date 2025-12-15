Three Storylines to Watch Ahead of UVA's Final Two Non-Conference Games

The Virginia Cavaliers have been off to a remarkable start in their 2025-26 men's basketball campaign. The Cavaliers are riding a 9-1 overall record, having only been handed one loss. Considering the lack of history the program has together with so many fresh faces and a new head coach, watching such an impressive season unfold this quickly was rather unexpected.

How Will UVA Navigate One of Its Top Rivals?

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Maryland used to be one of Virginia's major rivals in the ACC. Although the Terrapins are now in a different conference, the historic rivalry remains quite deep. Fortunately, UVA has won eight of its last nine games against Maryland, giving it a bit of an edge. Their last meeting was in November 2018, which resulted in a tight 76-71 win over the Terrapins.

Ahead of the Cavaliers' final two non-conference matchups against Maryland and American, here are three storylines that every UVA fan should pay attention to.

How Will UVA’s Defense Stack Up Against Both Teams?

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder (28) react during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Offensively, Virginia's performance hasn't been too much of a concern. However, while they have shown improvements defensively, that area remains a weakness overall. As Ryan Odom has mentioned, both units must consistently click on the court. In his own words:

"I mean, I think offensively, you know, we pass. I think that's the biggest thing right now, and we have multiple options, guys that can shoot, guys that can drive. I think we're getting more stingy on defense, you know, I think that's an area that we're continuing to try to improve each and every practice and game. And the guys understand that we have to have both to be successful in our conference. We're going to be facing some stiff competition, and really good individual players, who are all well coached and, you know, we're going to have to step up, you know, and as we get to conference play."

Will UVA Maintain Momentum Heading Into ACC Play?

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Mark Thomas (1) drives the ball against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Conference play is one of the most exciting times in a college basketball season. The way in which UVA's final two non-conference matchups against Maryland and American will set the stage for their ACC meetings. But even if Virginia dominates in these games, that doesn't mean they will do so once their first ACC contest against Virginia Tech rolls around on Dec. 31.

Knowing that conference play is on the horizon, the Cavaliers are expected to play with intensity in their next two matchups, but they must maintain that momentum if they want to earn a name for themselves in their conference this year.

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: