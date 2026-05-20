Three Things Ryan Odom Must Get Right At Virginia In Year 2

Virginia is firmly in the offseason, and it seems they are in a good position regarding additions and the roster for the 2026-2027 season. It was a quiet transfer portal for the Cavaliers, but very calculated in the additions to the squad. Let’s take a closer look at three things the Hoos must get right to be successful next year.

1. Wing presence

Virginia is going to need another wing to step up for them next season. Sam Lewis was a big step in the right direction with his return to the team. His 6’7 frame will help out a lot, and he has veteran experience. However, who will be the guy who can help on the perimeter at the small forward spot? Is it Jurian Dixon, Silas Barksdale, or Martin Carrere? Whoever is that starting small forward will be crucial for the Cavaliers and their success in 2026. It is one aspect that is not getting talked about enough for this team. If they have a solid wing that can score the basketball, shoot, and defend, it is not out of the equation for the Cavaliers to make a deep run.

2. Pushing More Tempo On Offense

Now, Virginia was a good at pushing the pace last season and converting opportunities in transition. However they are going to need more of that next season. I think you will see the benefit of that with Chance Mallory being inserted into the starting lineup. Mallory was consistent in pushing the fastbreak and tempo throughout his minutes coming off the bench. He would get rebounds and go 94, constantly looking to facilitate or set up a team for an open shot. With that being in the game from the start, and also being a closer that helps Virginia immensely in this category. Now the question is who will come off the bench and help also the Hoos push the ball in transition and make plays.

3. Backup Center



Last season, Ugonna Onyenso was so impactful for the Cavaliers off the bench with his shot-blocking and rebounding. The Hoos will need that sort of impact again next season if they want a chance to achieve their goals. Head coach Ryan Odom took a big risk in leaning on four-star prospect Favour Ibe as his next backup center. Ibe is highly talented but is a true freshman, and it is tough to say if he will be ready in time next season. For freshmen, there is usually a learning curve. The backup center will be a crucial piece that coach Odom must get right for the Cavaliers to be successful.