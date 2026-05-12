First 2027 Bracketology Projection For UVA Basketball Sets A High Bar For Ryan Odom In Year Two

Virginia Basketball head coach Ryan Odom had arguably the best first season of any first-year head coach. Odom won 30 games, spent most of the season ranked inside the top 25, made the ACC Tournament Championship, and got UVA back to the NCAA Tournament, where they won a game in March Madness for the first time since their national championship-winning season of 2019. While it ended earlier than fans were hoping, the season was a success, and the post-Tony Bennett era seems to be heading in the right direction.

To the dismay of college basketball fans everywhere, the NCAA Tournament expanded and for a program like Virginia, that should ensure that there is not a season in which they are not included in the big dance.

With the team that UVA has coming back, I do not think that is going to be a problem.

In the latest bracketology update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the first since the announcement of the tournament expanding, and Virginia is in a familiar spot that they ended last season.

This past season, Virginia was the No. 3 seed in the midwest region and Lunardi has them as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, facing No. 14 seed Illinois State. The projected No. 1 seeds right now are Florida, Michigan, Duke, and Illinois, three of the No. 1 seeds from this year's tournament. UVA is being sent to Florida's side of the bracket and the Gators are the projected No. 1 overall seed.

I think that this is a fair projection based on the talent that Virginia is going to be bringing back next season.

Thijs de Ridder is back after being a first-team All-ACC forward, Sam Lewis is back, as are Chance Mallory and Johann Grunloh. That is a good foundation for the team heading into the season, but the question for this team is going to be about the depth.

Virginia has brought in UC Irvine forward Jurian Dixon and Arkansas State guard Christian Harmon from the transfer portal and both were smart additions. They bring experience and shooting to the roster, but there is inexperience elsewhere.

Based on the way the roster looks right now, players like Silas Barksdale, Elijah Gertrude, and freshman center Favour Ibe are likely going to be major contributors this season and both Barksdale and Gertrude did not play this season.

There is a long way to the 2026-2027 season, but the early projections indicate that it should be a good follow up season in Charlottesville for Odom.