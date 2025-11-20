Three Things To Watch For On Friday When Virginia Faces Northwestern In The Greenbrier Classic
Virginia will be back in action on Friday and will take on Northwestern in the Greenbrier Classic this upcoming weekend. It will be the toughest matchup the Hoos have had this season. Let’s take a look at three things to watch for against Northwestern.
1. Thijs De Ridder
While De Ridder is a freshman according to college terms, he has a ton of professional experience. De Ridder played in the Bilbao Basket of the Liga ACB in Spain from 2023 to 2025 before coming to the United States. He has crossed 20 points in three of his first four games this season. The freshman big leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game on 54.2% shooting. He’s been a great addition to the team, and that's why the Hoos offense has been playing at a high level.
“I mean, Tess is a veteran. He's a tough matchup for other teams, and certainly, his physicality, you know, is evident, you know, whenever you watch him out there playing, you know, he's just a physical guy, whether it's on offense or defense. I think he gives us a calming presence out there. He's been through a lot of basketball and different situations, you know, over the course of his career,” said head coach Ryan Odom.
“There are also some differences, you know, between, you know, FIBA basketball and college basketball. So every now and then you'll see some interesting reactions from both he and Johann (Grünloh), which has to give us a little bit of a laugh, you know, from time to time. Really excited that he's here with us, and he's enjoying, you know, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.”
2. Will the Hoos be able to slow down Nick Martinelli
Martinelli came up clutch in the last outing for the Wildcats in an 81-79 victory over DePaul, hitting free throws to ice the game. He scored a season-high 24 points on 8-11 shooting. He’s been on a nice streak since last season and has 30 consecutive games where he has hit double figures. Martinelli is on an incredible stretch right now for Northwestern. He is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and is shooting 85.7% from beyond the arc. Virginia will have to find a way to slow him down and not let him get going because he is a threat to score at will and get hot at any point in the game.
“They're a well-balanced team. Uh, but you start out with (Nick) Martinelli. I mean, he's a dynamite player, you know, led the Big 10 in scoring last year, 20 a game, and is, you know, doing it again this season. On top of things offensively, they're tough to guard because they go to him, to Martinelli, that is, and Page. They get to the free-throw line a ton. They play fast in transition, so they test you there. It's going to be a tough matchup, no doubt,” said Odom.
3. Can Chance Mallory continue his impressive freshman campaign against a good opponent?
Mallory has been a nice addition to the team and decided to stay home and play for the Hoos. He has provided a spark off the bench for Virginia and instant offense. When he comes in, you instantly can feel his impact. Mallory is one of five Virginia players averaging double-figures this season. He is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. An area where he has really helped the Hoos is on the defensive side of the ball. He leads the team with 2.8 steals and has been a key component of the press that Virginia deploys on the defensive side of the ball. His pressure 94 feet on the floor and his ability to anticipate and read passing lanes have seen him get more playing time on the court and become a reliable contributor early in his career.
“I mean, Chance has been tremendous. He comes in, he subs in and gives us a burst, you know, and a boost right away. You know, when he enters the court, he's always going to make the spectacular play, but it's never about that, actually. He is very steady, and I'm confident in his ball handling. His teammates are confident in his ball handling and his shooting. What I've really been impressed with him has been his defense. You know, his full-court defense, his half-court defense will switch, and teams will try to take advantage of him, and a lot of times it's his advantage, and they don't realize it because he's just so tough. We're excited that he's here,” said Odom.
