Three Transfers at Each Position UVA Should Target in the Transfer Portal

The Virginia Cavaliers are coming off a strong 2025-26 campaign, which resulted in a Second Round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. But now, the Hoos are facing some significant losses this offseason with five of their most prominent players graduating. With that, head coach Ryan Odom is going to need to build some momentum in the transfer portal once again.

The core positions will each need attention, but fortunately, the portal is already equipped with talented players who are looking for their new homes in college basketball. Taking a look at the center, forward and guard positions, there are several potential fits for the Cavaliers.

After seeing success this past season, Virginia has grown to become a more enticing program, giving Odom a leg up in the portal this time around. Which players should he target?

Center: Flory Bidunga

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Virginia saying goodbye to Ugonna Onyenso, the Hoos are going to need some serious height and reliable rim protection to fill this hole. Kansas Jayhawks' Flory Bidunga has entered the transfer portal, and as expected, he's the top-ranked available transfer at the time of this writing.

Bidunga finished his 2025-26 campaign averaging 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 assists, leading his program in a couple of statistical categories. Bidunga could be a major asset to UVA in the absence of Onyenso, particularly with his 6'10" stature.

Forward: Miles Byrd

San Diego State State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After playing with the San Diego State Aztecs for four seasons, he has entered the portal and is on the hunt for a new collegiate home. During his latest campaign, he posted 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 40.5% from the floor.

Byrd is coming off a successful season in which he was named Mountain Player of the Week, Second-Team All-NABC Pacific District, Second-Team All-Mountain West and Mountain West All-Defensive Team.

Guard: Stefan Vaaks

Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks and Butler Bulldogs guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Providence Friars guard Stefan Vaaks is looking for a landing spot after playing one season in Rhode Island. This past season, he was the third-highest scorer among the Friars, having averaged 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game at 40.3%. Thomas, Hall and White are all departing guards, so this is a position that will need to be addressed fairly quickly.

Vaaks is young and has limited college basketball experience compared to many other transfers, but don't let this fool you—he is the top transfer guard in the portal right now.