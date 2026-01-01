Three UVA Basketball Players Who Saw Their Stock Rise After Loss to Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers'men's basketball team just wrapped up one of the most thrilling matchups in program history — a three-overtime thriller. Unfortunately, UVA fell to Virginia Tech 95-85, but the contest remained incredibly tight throughout. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his postgame press conference, in reference to the overtime battle:

"You know, it was just the old school home run play. And the key is like catching it. And Devin's a great passer. We wanted to save the timeout. So, we threw it ahead, you know, to save the timeout, the play before, which was really important because you probably don't get to that if you don't save the timeout and put yourself in a position, you know, on that side of half court. With the change in rules, you know, coaches, players probably a little more, you know, hesitant, you know, to contest and get close to shooters, you know, because of the continuation and stuff, and fouling up three, you know, but, you know, for our guys to execute that, you know, was really cool. But we can't be in that position, you know, where, you know, you're relying on that. And Chance made a heck of a play. You can't, like, he just follows the ball, did what he was supposed to do, and chased it and was there just in the nick of time."

The Cavaliers are now riding an 11-2 overall record and are 0-1 in conference games. This is not how they had hoped to open their ACC play, but this just goes to show the challenge that the Cavaliers will be up against in their conference this year. Despite the loss, there are three UVA players who likely saw a rise in their stock last night.

Thijs De Ridder

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) makes a move toward the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) defends during the first overtime period at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Of course, freshman forward Thijs De Ridder tops this list once again. Last night, he led Virginia in rebounds (13) and assists (5). After the matchup, he brought his season averages to 16.5 points,6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 53.3%. Compared to his previous contest against American, in which he scored a shocking 27 points, this was not his most productive scoring night, as he only posted 22 points. Nonetheless, the 6-foot-9, 238-pound player still managed to help propel his team and hold a tight game.

Malik Thomas

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) dunks the ball during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Senior guard Malik Thomas took the spotlight tonight and led UVA in points (26), trailing the Hokies' Ben Hammond (30). So far this season, Thomas is averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.1%. Earlier this season, Odom described Thomas by stating, "Malik can score. He can score. He's really tough in transition. You know, he's really confident with his shot, and when he has space to work with, he's really good."

Over the weeks, Thomas has been proving this statement to be true. Between his imposing size and his ability to navigate the court, he has become a threat to many programs.

Chance Mallory

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Another one of UVA's promising freshmen is Chance Mallory, who continuously throws in surprise factors to his play. Last night, he recorded 11 points, six rebounds and one assist while shooting 36.4%. Mallory's high production and consistent nature have made him a valuable addition to the Cavaliers. Most notably, his rebounding abilities were apparent last night.

"Chance made a heck of a play,” Odom stated during his media appearance, regarding Mallory's remarkable rebound toward the end. “He just followed the ball, did what he was supposed to do and chased it and was there just in the nick of time.”

UVA's next matchup is scheduled for Jan. 3 against NC State — a road contest for the Cavaliers. Tipoff will take place at 11 a.m. EST in Raleigh.

