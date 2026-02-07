Three Biggest Takeaways From No. 18 Virginia’s Victory Over Syracuse

The Virginia Cavaliers just wrapped up their matchup against Syracuse at John Paul Jones Arena, and needless to say, the game was played tighter than many had expected. By the end, the Cavaliers walked away with a 72-59 victory over the Orange, but at one point this afternoon, the two programs were tied.

Now that they have secured another win, here are some of the key takeaways from how the game unfolded and what this means for Virginia.

UVA Unable To Maintain Early Lead Through First Half

Syracuse Orange guard J.J. Starling and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Early on this afternoon, the Cavaliers were off to a strong start and eventually took a comfortable 28-16 lead while 8:33 was left on the clock. However, in the remaining minutes, Syracuse pulled out from the trenches and brought the score up to a tight 38-35 by the time the first half ended. To note, this was after the two programs had tied.

Taking an early lead right off the bat is one thing, but maintaining that lead is another—Virginia tends to struggle with both, but the maintenance seems to be the more pressing issue. Head coach Ryan Odom has stated that winning by a large margin isn't his primary focus, as a win is a win. However, these close games will present immense challenges later this month when the Cavaliers face their most daunting opponents.

Sam Lewis Continues To Rise

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Junior Sam Lewis has been taking center stage this season, but more so in recent weeks. By the end of Virginia's matchup this afternoon, Lewis had led the Cavaliers with 16 points, recording three rebounds and one steal along the way. This brings his season averages to 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Again, this was not a game filled with career-high points for Virginia, but it was just enough to come out on top.

Virginia Surpasses ACC Win Total From 2024–25 Season

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Despite it only being early February, the Cavaliers have already surpassed their conference play win total from last year (8-12). Now, UVA is riding 20-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC. Not only did they improve their records, but they also extended their winning streak to four games.

Virginia's next matchup is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. ET against Florida State. Defeating Syracuse was a step in the right direction as the Cavaliers now enter a brutal stretch of basketball. This month alone, they will be facing top ACC teams including Miami, NC State and Duke.

