Virginia is about five days away from their next game on New Year’s Eve when they play their arch-rival, Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers are off to an 11-1 start and look like one of the best teams in the nation and the ACC. They will have a chance to continue to add to their resume and bid to make the NCAA tournament. Let’s take a look at three key X factors for the Hoos this season.

1. Thijs De Ridder

The 22-year-old freshman has been a nice addition to the Cavaliers this season and continues to churn out big performances. In his last game in a 95-51 victory, De Ridder hit a career-high 27 points in the win. His head coach, Ryan Odom, talked about how good he has been playing this season.

"This was a big step forward for him today. You know, he was frustrated after the game the other day, not frustrated about winning, of course, but his individual play, and he and I talked for a while a few days ago, and, you know, I think he played with more purpose today. He played, you know, not so much on edge, and I think that's really important for his growth, you know, going forward. He is a beast. He's a really good player, and when he lets the game come to him but then attacks when it's there, you know, he's really good, and so we're excited that he played much better today,” said Odom.

He can beat you in the paint, the perimeter, and in the mid-range. De Ridder is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 16.1 points per game. He is also averaging 6.0 rebounds and one assist per game. De Ridder has been doing his damage from the three-point line, shooting it at a near 44% clip. De Ridder is one of the key reasons Virginia is 11-1 this year.

2. Chance Mallory

The true freshman has been such a great find for the Cavaliers and is one of the most underrated freshmen in the nation. Mallory is averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. On the season, he is shooting 48% from the field and 44.1% from three-point range. He is even better on the defensive side of the ball and is leading the charge for the Hoos. Mallory is averaging 2.3 steals per game. He has recorded at least three steals in half of the games this season for the Cavaliers. Mallory is carving out a major role for himself and has a chance to continue to earn more minutes and be a focal point offensively. He is doing a good job leading the charge off the bench and being a go-to player when he comes in. He’s been a true X factor for the Cavaliers in 2025.

3. Ryan Odom Elite Offense

Coach Odom has come in and has the Cavaliers playing at a high level on the offensive side of the ball. They are shooting it well at nearly 50% from the field, which ranks in the top 40 in college football. Virginia is one of the best shooting teams in the nation at shooting the ball beyond the arc. Virginia is No.15 in the country with a 39.62% from the three-point line. They have hit 126 three-pointers so far in 2025. One of those big players who helped the Hoos was Jacari White, who was shooting the basketball at a 50% clip. However, he will be out for the foreseeable future after having surgery to repair a wrist injury. The Cavaliers will have to lean on De Ridder, Mallory, Sam Lewis, Dallin Hall, and Devin Tillis. A good thing for the Hoos is that they share the basketball and always find the best shot available.

