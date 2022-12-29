Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman

Reece Beekman missed a game for the first time in his collegiate career on Wednesday night, sitting out of Virginia's game against Albany as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The Cavaliers were able to pull away from the Great Danes for a 66-46 victory without Beekman, but his status is of great concern moving forward as UVA enters the full ACC schedule.

In the postgame press conference, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett was asked about the decision to sit Beekman, who had played in UVA's previous two games against Houston and Miami despite the hamstring injury.

"We had four days off after the Miami game. He played in the Houston and Miami games and did a good job for the most part and wasn't 100%, but we need Reece as close to 100% as possible," Bennett said. "I think it's improving, but it didn't feel quite right. We decided let's give him a full week and then reevaluate... We've got to respond and read how he's feeling and keep giving him great rehab and then rest, so this'll be a good seven-day period and we'll reevaluate and hopefully he'll be good to go, but it'll always be what's best for him."

Beekman's injury troubles this season began on November 29th, when he turned his ankle in UVA's win at Michigan. He finished the game, but his movement was clearly restricted following the injury. That has continued to be the case in every game Beekman has played since then, as he has evidently been operating at much less than 100%.

Beekman played 31 minutes in Virginia's next game against Florida State, recording seven points and five assists. A few days later, Beekman was pulled from UVA's game against James Madison after playing just four minutes as he landed awkwardly on a transition layup. Tony Bennett said after that game that Beekman had a strained hamstring and the doctors said it would be best to hold him out for the rest of the game. There also seemed to be some indication that the hamstring injury had developed as a result of the initial ankle injury.

After a long break for final exams, Beekman returned to action for Virginia's showdown with Houston on December 17th. He played 33 minutes in that game and was limited to just four points on five shots, but played well on the defensive end. Three days later, Beekman scored 10 points in 34 minutes in UVA's loss at Miami, but still lacked the burst and athleticism that is so crucial to his offensive game.

With Virginia having another week-long break before the next game due to the holiday, the UVA coaching staff decided to give Beekman seven days of rest by holding him out of the game against Albany, expecting that the Cavaliers would be able to win that game without him. Of course, that wasn't a luxury Virginia could afford in the games against Houston and Miami, as the Cavaliers lost those games even with Beekman in the game.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are hopeful that the extended rest will help move Reece Beekman closer to 100% as Virginia fully enters ACC play, beginning on New Year's Eve at Georgia Tech.

