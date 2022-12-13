Skip to main content

Tony Bennett Shares Remarkable Recruiting Story About Ryan Dunn

When Isaac Traudt took UVA's last remaining scholarship spot, Ryan Dunn was willing to come to Virginia as a walk-on
Ryan Dunn was the last to commit from UVA's star-studded 2022 recruiting class. Through the first month of the season, Dunn has been by far the most impressive of Virginia's four freshmen, showing serious flashes of potential as a breakout star. Something that may surprise followers of UVA basketball, however, is that Dunn being the last to commit nearly cost him a scholarship. 

On UVA's weekly Coach's Corner radio show on Tuesday, Tony Bennett shared a remarkable story about Ryan Dunn's recruitment to Virginia. When Isaac Traudt committed to UVA, Bennett had to call Ryan Dunn and his family to let them know that Virginia no longer had any scholarships available for Dunn. Bennett said that he received a call back the next day from Dunn's father, who said that Ryan Dunn would still be willing to come to UVA, pay to attend the University, and walk on to the men's basketball team, as he was so certain that Virginia was the right place for him for his athletic and academic career. 

Ultimately, it all worked out as a scholarship spot opened up last season and Ryan Dunn was able to come to Virginia on a scholarship. Tony Bennett's takeaway from the situation was that it was truly special that Ryan Dunn was willing to sacrifice a scholarship to be able to play basketball at UVA. 

Listen to Tony Bennett tell Ryan Dunn's recruiting story in the tweet from John Freeman below:

